Local pair ‘can’t wait’ to make homecoming after confirming place in World Invitational field

Both Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow say they “can’t wait” to make their homecoming at next month’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational after they confirmed their place in the field.

The Irish pair, who were both in contention at the recent KPMG PGA Championship, will headline the women’s side of the field at the tri-sanctioned tournament, which will be played at Galgorm and Castlerock from August 17-20.

Top players from both the men’s and women’s golfing world will descend on Co Antrim for the event, which sees a field comprised of equal genders compete for two separate trophies boasting the same prize money.

Both Maguire and Meadow have been loyal attendees of the event, playing in nearly every edition of the tournament since its inaugural hosting in 2019.

Meadow was, in fact, the first winner of that event when it was unsanctioned by any tour, the Jordanstown woman edging out Solheim Cup star Charley Hull by one shot to win on home soil.

Since then the 31-year-old has been a regular on the LPGA Tour, as well as finishing seventh at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and only a few weeks ago received the biggest cheque of her career when she finished third at the PGA Championship, earning her $423,070.

“Northern Ireland holds a very special place in my heart and I always enjoy going back to the place which will always be home,” said Meadow, who is Galgorm’s touring professional and is now back into the top-100 of the world rankings.

“I feel so proud to be a Galgorm ambassador and this was one of the first tournaments I earmarked to play on the schedule. It’s going to be a really special week catching up with family and friends and I know people from all over Ireland are going to come out and watch.”

Meanwhile, two-time LPGA Tour winner Maguire looks set to be the biggest draw in the women’s field, the World No.12 also confirming her homecoming for the event at the same time.

The Cavan superstar became the first Irish woman to win on Tour when she claimed the LPGA Drive On Championship last year and then followed it up with a two-stroke win at the Meijer LPGA Classic last month.

Maguire, 28, is a global star after leading Europe to victory at the Solheim Cup in 2021 with a stunning rookie performance, winning four of her five matches, and is in-form after competing at both the PGA Championship and last week’s US Open.

“I loved playing in this event last year and I can’t wait to return to Galgorm again, as well as Castlerock,” said Maguire.

“It’s been a dream couple of years for me, winning on the LPGA again last month and breaking into the top ten in the world has been incredible. Despite playing away from home the majority of the time, I always feel the support from the Irish fans and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of them again.”

The pair are likely to be joined Maja Stark in the field, the Swedish phenom presumably back to defend her title in Northern Ireland, while Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson should be in the men’s field to try and reclaim his crown.

This year’s tournament will remain tri-sanctioned by the the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour on the women’s side and the DP World Tour on the men’s side.

The big chance, of course, is that Castlerock will replace Massereene as the ‘second’ course the players will compete on, with each player playing one round at each of Galgorm and Castlerock on Thursday and Friday, before both rounds at the weekend are played at Galgorm.

The addition of the world class Mussenden course at Castlerock will add a new dimension to the tournament, which will see players tested on both parkland at Galgorm and links at Castlerock.