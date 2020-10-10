Lowry slips into his groove at Wentworth to hold share of lead at BMW PGA with Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the BMW PGA Championship (Brian Lawless/PA)

Shane Lowry will take a share of the lead into the weekend at the BMW PGA Championship after a fine second round at Wentworth.

The Open champion fired the joint lowest round of the day, making seven birdies in a flawless seven-under 65 to reach 12 under par, which will have him in the final group today.

Unfortunately for Irishman Lowry, the other player who shot a 65 yesterday is the man alongside him at the top of the leaderboard, England's Matthew Fitzpatrick rattling in seven birdies and an eagle to claim a share of top spot.

The pair hold a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton, who had an impressive five-under 67 that took him to 11 under, with Victor Perez and Joachim B Hansen next up at nine under.

It was a better day for Graeme McDowell as he found a two-under 70 to get himself to one under for the first two rounds, the same mark that Padraig Harrington is on after a 71 yesterday.

At the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is six shots off the lead at the halfway stage at Aronimink Golf Club after a one-under 69 saw her move to two-over-par for the tournament.

South Korea's Sei Young Kim is at four-under-par, one shot clear of Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Danielle Kang (USA), Carlota Ciganda (Spain) and Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) going into the weekend.

Stephanie Meadow (Galgorm Castle) also had a good second round at Aronimink Golf Club, also shooting a one-under 69 on day two to get up to seven over overall, but the damage done by Thursday's 78 saw her miss the cut.

Elsewhere, Kealan Quigg (Ballyliffin) is the best placed Ulster player after the opening round of the AIG Irish Amateur Close Championship at Rosapenna.

Quigg carded a three-over 75 on day one to sit one ahead of Castlerock's Andrew Mulholland, but five back of leader Gary Ward (Kinsale) who is two under.

Meanwhile there was disappointment for Newcastle's Simon Thornton, who finished fourth at the PGA Professional Championship in Staffordshire, eight shots behind winner Matthew Ford.

Northern Ireland's Cameron Clark finished tied-48th.