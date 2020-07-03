LPGA Tour star Stephanie Meadow signs deal to become Galgorm Castle touring professional

Northern Ireland's leading women's golfer Stephanie Meadow has announced a new long-term deal with Galgorm Castle Spa & Golf Resort that will see her represent the club as their touring professional.

The 28-year-old currently competes on the world's leading women's tour, the LPGA Tour, and will now boost the global reach of Galgorm through this new deal.

There is, of course, a strong link already between Meadow and Galgorm after the Jordanstown ace won the inaugural ISPS Handa World Invitational at the Co. Antrim course last summer.

Now Meadow will do her part to improve the profile of the resort across the world as she prepares for a return to action on the LPGA Tour once restrictions are suitably lifted.

"I am absolutely delighted to be partnering with Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort. After staying a few times last year, it is easily one of my favourite places in the world," said Meadow.

"Not many people get the opportunity to represent one of their favourite places in their home country on a world stage. It is the perfect place to stay when visiting Northern Ireland.

"It was fantastic to win at home (last year), especially here at Galgorm. I was inspired by Shane (Lowry) winning The Open at Royal Portrush. I just wanted to show fans here at home just how good I am since I hadn’t competed in Ireland since turning professional.”

Meadow is currently based in Arizona and is readying herself for a return to action at the LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31, which is the next scheduled event on the calendar.

The most high profile Northern Irish female golfer, Meadow has had a hugely successful career since bursting onto the scene with a third placed finish at the 2014 US Open after a stellar college career at Alabama.

Since then the World No.189 has won twice as a professional, adding the 2018 IOA Championship on the Symetra Tour to last year's win at Galgorm, while she is also an Olympic athlete having represented Ireland at Rio 2016.

Last year's victory was particularly special for the 28-year-old as not only did she win on home soil but she also produced some fantastic golf in Sunday's final round to hold off Solheim Cup star Charley Hull and lift the trophy.

While she hasn't been able to compete for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been some excitement for Meadow after she announced her engagement to fiance Kyle, but now all attentions turn back to a resumption of play.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone. We are hoping to get back playing by the end of the month. Our schedule is pretty packed until December and cannot I wait to get going and get back to some sort of normality," says Meadow.

Colin Johnston, managing director of Galgorm Castle, added: "Stephanie is a talented professional who demonstrates real commitment and application to achieving success.

"Her profile in the women’s game in the United States and competing around the world gives us an incredible opportunity to showcase The Resort and place Northern Ireland on the worldwide stage.

"We look forward to working closely with Stephanie and wish her every success on the course when things return to normality.”

Gary Henry, the managing director of Galgorm Estates, added: "Although Stephanie spends most her time in the States, she continues to help grow the game closer to home as an ambassador for the 20x20 initiative to raise the profile of women in sport.

"Stephanie has long been an inspiration for young golfers here in Ireland. We are delighted to have this new agreement with Stephanie and we wish her every success."