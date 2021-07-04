Lucas Herbert wins Irish Open in final day thriller at Mount Juliet
Australia's Lucas Herbert has won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open following a thrilling final day at Mount Juliet.
In an exciting fourth round at the Thomastown, Co Kilkenny course, a four-horse race emerged between Herbert, Johannes Veerman of the USA, Grant Forrest (Scotland) and Francesco Laporta (Italy).
That later became a two-horse race with Herbert holding his nerve to finish on -19, his round of 68 leaving him four shots ahead of Veerman with three ahead of Sweden's Rikard Karlberg who made a late surge.
The 25-year-old Victoria native Herbert deservingly picks up the winner's cheque of €500,000, his second professional win after last year's Dubai Desert Classic victory.
Shane Lowry finished up best of the Irish on -9 for the tournament after a -6 final round of 66.
"It's an unbelievable feeling. It feels like I've done full swing after Lahinch two years ago," said Herbert.
