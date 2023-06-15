Malone amateur Matthew McClean must dig deep after tricky start at US Open

Matthew McClean plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of the 123rd US Open Championship

Malone amateur Matthew McClean will need to produce a big second round performance if he is to make the cut at the US Open after opening with a three-over 73 on a low scoring day at Los Angeles Country Club.

The Belfast man did well to bounce back from an early double-bogey at his second hole to turn in level-par, but his back nine contained four bogeys which has left him on the wrong half of the leaderboard.

In just about any other year, McClean, playing on his second Major invite due to his US Mid-Amateur victory last year, would be relatively pleased with a 73 at what tends to be the toughest of the four Majors, however it proved to be a record-breaking day in California.

Indeed, Rickie Fowler probably felt rather pleased with himself as he closed out his opening round in Los Angeles, becoming the first player in US Open history to shoot a round of 62 — only for Xander Schauffele to tie him just 20 minutes later.

The American pair were five shots clear of the field after the opening wave of starters, Fowler carding 10 birdies and two bogeys and Schauffele notching eight birdies in a bogey-free outing, which equals the previous low round in any Major set by Branden Grace at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

That is where McClean would ideally be, too, but instead the 29-year-old optometrist will set his sights on trying to make the weekend having missed the cut at his other Major appearance at The Masters back in April.

Three birdies in his round suggests he has the scoring capability to put a good round together, however he will need to cut down on the mistakes as he mixed four bogeys and a double-bogey in there as well.

His start was less than ideal, tripping up with a double-bogey on the par-four second, but he put that aside quickly to birdie the par-four third and get back on the right track, and he would make the turn in level-par thanks to another birdie at the par-five eighth.

Unfortunately, that momentum would stall on the back nine. Back-to-back dropped shots came at the par-four 10th and par-three 11th and, although he would offset a bogey at the par-five14th with a birdie at the par-three 15th, he would end his scoring with his final bogey at the par-four 17th to sign for a 73, meaning he will likely have to go under-par on Friday to make the cut.

The men they’re all chasing are Fowler and Schauffele, who blew the North Course away in quick succession with a pair of 62s that have them in a commanding position already.

It is a real feel-good story in particular for Fowler, who failed to qualify for the last two US Opens amidst a run of form that dropped him outside the top 140 in the world rankings, but he has rebounded superbly and comes into this event off the back of consecutive top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour and is now ranked 45th in the world.

The pair held a five-shot advantage midway through the first day’s play, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Korea’s Si Woo Kim and France’s Paul Barjon sharing third at three-under-par.

Shane Lowry only finished one shot better than McClean after back-to-back bogeys on his final hole led to a two-over 72, the same score shot by Seamus Power, who played in the same group as McClean.