Marriage key to Rory McIlroy’s last win, says sports psychologist

A world renowned sports psychologist working with Rory McIlroy has said married life could be the secret behind his latest success on the golf course.

The Co Down sporting star claimed his first trophy in 18 months at Wells Fargo championship in North Carolina last week, with his wife Erica and their young daughter Poppy there to cheer him on.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, Dr Bob Rotella said his settled home life would have been a major factor.

Described as “the godfather of sports psychology,” Dr Rotella’s golfing clients have won an impressive 74 majors between them.

Analysing McIlroy’s latest win, he said his ability to stay in the moment when things didn’t go to plan was key.

“He was presented to the world as someone who is just a great ball striker and that’s how he would dominate the game,” he said.

“But I saw him go out on Sunday (at Wells Fargo) and hit three fairways. He still won. Part of it is about not making up false narratives about having to hit everything perfectly. Golf is about hitting the ball and getting it in the hole. Sometimes it’s winning pretty and sometimes winning ugly, but you have to be able to love doing it both ways.”

This week, McIlroy is hoping to ride his new found wave of confidence towards winning his third US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Dr Rotella said a previous observation from McIlroy that “there is something nice about being young and oblivious” had been a starting point for their latest discussions.

“We’ve been working on the whole idea of closing tournaments,” he said.

“Guys can try so hard to win that it’s almost impossible. You have to get lost in your own little world and just play your game and I’m very into players getting back to being that young kid. You grow older and have advanced skills and advanced bodies, but can you still be the free kid who just loved to play golf?

“Guys like Rory loved golf as kids, but this sport tries to beat you up and convince you that you’re not as good as everyone said you were, or you thought you were. The win last week was potentially a great learning experience for him. There’s a lot of different ways to win and if you can convince yourself of that in the mind you won’t become one-dimensional.”

On the topic of what motivates an elite golfer throughout their career, Dr Rotella asks if it’s even possible to maintain a single passion for a lifetime.

“Philosophers love to get into discussions about motivation. I think more than anything Rory wants to find out how far he can go with the talent he has got,” he said.

“He’s still learning about himself, but he knows the difference between what’s getting in his way and what’s not. Sure, he’s made a lot of money, but he does not seem to be overly into money at all. He came from a solid, healthy, down-to-earth family. He’s into golf.”

Referencing McIlroy’s home life, he said: “If anything, most players do better when they’re married. It makes life a lot easier if you have the right marriage and he seems to have that.”

Looking towards McIlroy's chances at Kiawa, Dr Rotella says avoiding getting bogged down in negative thinking if things don't go to plan is vital.

“If Rory finishes fourth people say ‘what’s wrong?’, but when you try to live up to everyone else’s expectations that’s when you get in trouble. You can learn to catch that attitude and focus on the good things you’re doing.”

Rory McIlroy poses with the winner's trophy along with his caddie Harry Diamond at his success at the Wells Fargo Championship. Photo: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

The team behind Rory McIlroy’s winning form

Following his win at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy singled out three members of his backroom team crucial to his success; coaches Pete Cowen and Michael Bannon as well as his "awesome" caddy Harry Diamond.

McIlroy officially started working with Cowen in March to help address problems with his swing caused by speed training.

The Sheffield master professional is regarded as one of the world’s best coaches, having previously worked with major champions like Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell.

Michael Bannon has helped guide McIlroy's playing career since the age of 8, leaving his job as club professional at Hollywood Golf Club and Bangor Golf Club to coach him full time in 2012.

Joining the team in 2016, caddy Harry Diamond is also a childhood best friend who often played with McIlroy in Holywood Golf Club as a junior and even served as best man at his friend's wedding to Erica Stoll.