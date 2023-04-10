Masters (and all Majors) still needs best golfers competing

For all the excitement of getting to see 29 holes of golf on Masters Sunday, first we must spare a thought for Tiger Woods.

We have no idea if he would have played on had the third round been completed in its entirety on Saturday — one suspects not given the heavy limp in his gait on the 17th — but, faced with the prospect of playing a round-and-a-half on Sunday, it was too much.

His withdrawal yesterday morning came as no surprise. Also coming as no surprise was the wild, and way over the top, speculation in the immediate aftermath, with one of the first articles I saw after opening my Twitter feed reading ‘Will Tiger Woods retire?’

Spoiler alert, he won’t. Although you shouldn’t need me to tell you that.

Woods remains too much of a competitor to walk away. While he may not be able to withstand the rigour of 72 holes too often, with caddie Joe LaCava admitting the 15-time Major champion wouldn’t have played this week had it not been the Masters, he will not go with a whimper.

But it was a fairly timely reminder that we must savour the moments we have left with Woods.

He won’t continue to play Augusta National forever, his body just cannot endure what is one of the most testing walks in all of golf, and that’s even before he swings a club.

So, while he still continues to accept his invite to the opening Major of the year, just sit back and enjoy what he continues to produce at the age of 47.

Phil Mickelson had a very good weekend at The Masters — © AP

Speaking of which, what a throwback to see Sahith Theegala — a rising player who captured the hearts of all who watched the Netflix documentary Full Swing — produce an almost exact replica of Woods’ 16th-hole chip-in yesterday and the reaction that followed.

That is only a small fraction of the legacy he will leave in the sport.

In Woods’ absence, we were treated to the latest entry in the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf, although while we got one of the most vocal Tour players at the right end of the leaderboard in Jon Rahm, we got perhaps the most reluctant of LIV players flying their flag in Brooks Koepka.

A penny for Greg Norman’s thoughts when Koepka — now his star man after his performance this week — conceded that if he was healthy, he may not have been lured away by the Saudi millions.

He may have followed that up with insisting he didn’t regret his decision to jump ship, but the initial hesitancy was enough.

But, overall this has been a very profitable week for LIV. If there were any of the world’s top players holding out on joining the breakaway circuit out of fears that they would fade into competitive irrelevancy, then this was the week that they were dismissed, not only by Koepka but by 12 of their 18-strong stable making the cut, including 52-year-old Phil Mickelson.

It is yet to be seen exactly how LIV players factor into the Majors in the future, particularly as their players continue to slide perilously down the Official World Golf Rankings week after week, but golf’s four main prizes need to have the best players competing at them and this was proof that category still includes those who no longer align with the PGA Tour.

For that reason alone, this week at Augusta may prove to be more influential than any of the court hearings or lawsuits currently being bandied around golf. The National may not exactly like LIV, but their interests remain inwardly-focused, and having the best players in the world gracing the pine straw each April is all that will concern them.

So, all in all, a rather encapsulating final round in Georgia, and as we usually say as we depart the media centre — which rivals any clubhouse in the world — it’s just a shame we have to wait 12 months to do it all again.

Masters Sunday rarely disappoints.