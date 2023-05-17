Masters wake-up call taught me a lot of lessons, admits Rory McIlroy ahead of US PGA

Rory McIlroy confessed he “never so sure” he was going to have a great Masters and vowed not to let complacency destroy his chances of ending his near nine-year Major drought in this week’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The Holywood star might be a member of the classic New York club and banks on huge local support as his wife hails from Rochester.

But he insists he’d take a win anywhere, “whether it’s in Rochester or on the Moon”, as he bids to get back to winning ways with his fifth Major win.

“I mean, they say embrace the struggle, right?” McIlroy told BBC radio shortly after a very low-key media press conference where he refused to comment on LIV Golf and the off-course distractions that left him needing a three-week break to look after his “mental well-being” following his missed cut at the Masters.

“And I’m not saying that I’m struggling a lot. Like I had a chance to win Bay Hill and a chance to win the Match Play and it’s only six weeks ago,” he said.

“So it is not like this has been a long-term thing. It gives you a purpose to go to the range and work on things.

“I think success can breed complacency at times and I think having little wake-up calls along the way can be a good thing.”

Rory McIlroy addresses the media during his press conference — © Getty Images

McIlroy was the red-hot favourite to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters but ended up missing the cut by two strokes after lacklustre rounds of 72 and 77.

He admitted it was a huge blow considering how well he was playing in the run up to the season’s first Major, even after speaking to mental coach Bob Rotella about how to keep his expectations in check.

“I was never so sure that I was going to have a great week at Augusta,” the world No.3 said. “Never so sure, and then, you know, that happens.

“It was a great lesson. It was a great lesson for me to not put too much into feelings or vibes.

“You know, I shot five-under on the back nine on the Wednesday afternoon and thought everything was great and in a good spot.

“But that’s golf. It’s an imposter times, as we said, and that was the chat I had with Rotella the night before.

“Like, I feel so good. How can I not get ahead of myself? And the game can bring you back down to earth pretty quickly. But I think the best way to deal with that is to not let yourself get to that level of expectation.

“So that’s sort of what I am trying to do. I’m just trying to take what the golf course gives me and hit good golf shots and, you know, just trying to have a little more acceptance.

“I think back to Augusta maybe over the last few months as well and my level of acceptance probably hasn’t get where it needs to be.

“And if I work on that, and I do the right things, I know I’ll start to play some really good golf again.”

McIlroy is no stranger to bouncing back from disappointment, as he showed by winning the FedEx Cup in the wake of his disappointing third place finish in The 150th Open at St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica — © Getty Images

He’s certainly playing down his local connection, revealing he has played Oak Hill just once since the 2013 US PGA here, when he was tied eighth.

“Look any place would be a lovely place to win,” he said. “I think I just need to disassociate that from what I’m trying to do this week.

“I am here at a golf tournament and I need to get myself in the right frame of mind to go out there and play the golf course the best way that I can.

“I’d much rather reflect on this being a great place to win rather than projecting more or less.

“So it’s a great venue. It’s a great golf course. I think it sets up well for me. And whether it’s in Rochester or on the Moon, it’s sort of the same thing.”

As for LIV Golf, he pointedly refused to speculate on where the professional game might be heading in a cool press conference.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said.

Asked if he did not want to speculate, he said: “No.”

With a Major every month for the next three months, he’s hoping he has fixed the two-way miss that plagued him at Quail Hollow two weeks ago and believes a hot player can still win not one but several Majors this summer.

Getting over Augusta is the big goal and he insists he’s close.

“Yeah, golf is golf, and it happens and you’re going to have bad days,” he said.

“It wasn’t really the performance of Augusta that’s hard to get over, it’s just more the — it’s the mental aspect and the deflation of it and sort of trying to get your mind in the right place to start going forward again, I guess.

“I think I’m close. I think I’ve made some good strides even from Quail Hollow a couple weeks ago.

“I’m seeing some better things, better start lines, certainly just some better golf shots. A little more sure of where I’m going to start the ball and sort of a more consistent shot pattern.

“But yeah, look, we’ll get out there and see and play. I expect to go out there, and if I can execute the way that I feel like I can, then I still believe that I’m one of the best players in the world and I can produce good golf to have a chance of winning this week.”