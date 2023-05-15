Matt McClean and Josh Hill named in Ireland squad for Brabazon Trophy

Amateurs Matt McClean and Josh Hill have been named in the eight-man Ireland squad for next week’s Brabazon Trophy in England.

The pair will go head-to-head with some of the best players from around the world on the New Course at the infamous Sunningdale in Berkshire, starting on May 25.

Malone’s McClean, who competed at last month’s Masters and will tee it up at the US Open next month, will be one of the favourites to win the title given his excellent recent form and is the leading name on the Irish squad.

The defending US Mid-Amateur champion made a stellar attempt at making the cut at Augusta, just coming up short, and is coming off a top-20 finish at the Irish Amateur Open at The Island over the weekend.

But Hill will also be one to watch, the Galgorm star a man on the rise having won the Mullingar Scratch Trophy last season and since the turn of the year he has finished second in the South African Stroke Play and in the top-15 in the recent Lytham Trophy, also held in England.

The pair will be joined in the team by two former North of Ireland champions in Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) and Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) as well as former Ulster Stroke Play champion Robert Moran (Castle) and Ulster Under-18 champion Sean Keeling (Roganstown).

Rounding out the squad, which will be supported by Athenry man Niall MacSweeney, are Galway’s Liam Nolan and Naas man Robert Brazill.

A field of 144 players will compete in the Brabazon Trophy which is played over four days, with the top-60 and ties making the cut and playing the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The team will travel over to England early next week to prepare, including a practice round on Wednesday, before the action gets under way on Thursday.