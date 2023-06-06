Matthew McClean prepares for US Open with joint sixth finish at East of Ireland Amateur

Malone’s Matthew McClean warmed up for his US Open bid with a tied-sixth finish at the East of Ireland Amateur Championship at Co Louth.

The Belfast man, who will jet off to Los Angeles for the third Major of the year courtesy of his US Mid-Amateur win last year, fired rounds of 70 and 71 on day three at the Baltray Links to finish the week at four-under-par.

That would see him end the tournament five shots out of a three-way three-hole Play-Off, with defending champion Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) triumphing over Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) and Sam Murphy (Portumna) after all three ended the tournament at nine-under to claim the provincial trophy.

It was another positive week for McClean, who is aiming to try and qualify for the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup squad at the end of the year, and he had more than enough birdies on the final day to put himself in the mix after carding eight, as well as an eagle in his final round.

Unfortunately they were also accompanied by five bogeys and a double-bogey split across his two rounds, which knocked him down the leaderboard, but he will take plenty of positives into the US Open, which starts next Thursday at LA Country Club.

Holywood’s Rory Williamson continued an excellent week for the club by ending his tournament tied for 11th at three-under-par after rounds of 74 and 69, with Belvoir Park’s Simon Ward the only other Northern Irishman under par, finishing 15th at two-under thanks to rounds of 73 and 71.