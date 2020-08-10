'Maybe I'm not as good as I used to be': Rory McIlroy ponders more major misery as six year wait continues

Rory McIlroy has admitted he wonders if he really is as good as he was at his major-winning pomp after another opportunity for success slipped by.

The world number three has now gone over six years since his last major success after he failed to mount any sort of challenge over the weekend at the USPGA Championship in San Francisco.

The Holywood star made an eagle two, two birdies and two bogeys in a closing 68 at TPC Harding Park but finished tied 31st on two-under, 11 shots behind winner Collin Morikawa.

At the start of the week, McIlroy had said his wait for his fifth major title 'didn't keep (him) up at night' and spoke about the seven opportunities to get over the line in a 12 month period.

Fast forward another disappointing finish as well as a failure to break the top 10 for the 10th time in his last 20 majors and the 31-year-old didn't sound quite as hopeful for the US Open next month or Masters in November.

"I don't know," he said, considering his failure to mount major challenges. "Maybe I'm just not as good as I used to be. I really don't know.

"I feel like the golf that I've played in the majors has been similar to the golf I've played outside of them. I've won some big events and had a good season last season.

"I can't really put my finger on it. I go out there and try my best every single day. Some days I play better than others. You've just got to keep going, keep persisting and see if you can do better the next time."

The six holes in the middle of McIlroy's second round arguably told the tale of his major frustrations best. After a run of four straight birdies, he was climbing the leaderboard and staking his claim for a serious challenge going into the weekend. Two holes later and, after a triple bogey, he would never again threaten the frontrunners.

"I've made a lot of birdies, but I've made a lot of bogeys, and that's been the story of my golf since coming back," he said. "There has been enough good stuff in there but I'm just making a few too many mistakes.

"I'll try to clean that up going forward and get ready for the next few events. I think most guys will probably have maybe six events left to the end of the year. That's what I'll have; three playoff events coming up and two more major championships."

McIlroy will sit out this week's Wyndham Championship before the first FedEx Cup play-off event, The Northern Trust, next week. Graeme McDowell, who has slipped three places to 58th in the world rankings after missing the cut at the year's first major, is in the field this week at Sedgefield GC.

Away from his own game, McIlroy stuck up for 2016 US Open champion Dustin Johnson, who had held the 54-hole lead. He had been the subject of a thinly-veiled bribe from Brooks Koepka, who went into Sunday's final round three shots back before sinking into a tie for 29th thanks to a four over par 74.

"I like my chances," Koepka said on Saturday, clearly referencing Johnson's multiple major disappointments. "When I've been in this position before, I've capitalised. He's only won one."

Insisting he'd never stoop to that tactic, McIlroy said: "It's different. It's a very different mentality to bring to golf that I don't think a lot of golfers have.

"I was watching the golf last night and heard the interview and was just sort of taken aback a little bit by sort of what he said and whether he was trying to play mind games or not.

"If he's trying to play mind games, he's trying to do it to the wrong person. I don't think DJ really gives much of a… concern about that.

"But just different. I certainly try to respect everyone out here. Everyone is a great player. If you've won a Major championship, you're a hell of a player. Doesn't mean you've only won one; you've won one, and you've had to do a lot of good things to do that.

"It's sort of hard to knock a guy that's got 21 wins on the PGA TOUR, which is three times what Brooks has."

McIlroy wasn't the only big name to leave San Francisco disappointed.

Open champion Shane Lowry mixed three birdies with five bogeys and a double-bogey six at the 16th, taking 33 putts in a 74 to finish 66th in the clubhouse on three-over.

But despite his struggles from the tee, he still feels positive about his game as he attempts to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a good performance in the Wyndham Championship this week.

"I played okay this week," he said. "Played okay in parts. I struggled off the tee which is going to put you in trouble around here but I was grinding the last few holes and got absolutely screwed with a lie on 16 and 18 and lipped out for birdie on 17.

"If I could have birdied two of the last three, which is doable here, it would have been a half-decent day but I played them badly and got a bit unfortunate."

Lowry was four-under for the tournament through seven holes of his second round but the stretch from the eighth to the 14th cost him dear, leading to a spectacular club snap on the 13th on Friday.

"I felt I wasn't far away this week, especially when you look at the leaders only nine-under at the minute," he said, explaining that he was playing with a fade this week when the required shot shape was a draw.

"I had four three-putts over the weekend and if I can just clean that up I can hopefully make it to the Playoffs, hopefully have a run and go to (the US Open) at Winged Foot, which is a test I am looking forward to and test I will like."