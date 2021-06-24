McDowell thrilled to receive 'huge honour' by returning as European vice-captain in Ryder Cup

Graeme McDowell says it is a “huge honour” to be selected as one of the vice-captains of the European Ryder Cup team for the second time in his career.

The 41-year-old, along with Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald, Martin Kaymer and a fifth vice-captain to be named closer to the event, will support captain Padraig Harrington at this year’s postponed event at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in September.

McDowell will bring plenty of Ryder Cup experience to the team having played in it on four occasions — winning it three times, including claiming the deciding point at Celtic Manor in 2010 — and he was vice-captain for Thomas Bjorn’s European team at Le Golf National in 2018.

“We have a huge amount of talent in the room, and I learned a huge amount in 2018 about what it takes to be behind the scenes,” said McDowell.

“The captain is under a huge amount of pressure and the vice-captains really have to try and pick up the pieces for him a little bit around the team room.

“It’s a huge pressure week. I felt I learned a huge amount in 2018 about how to communicate with the players, what everybody needs, what the captain needs to help them do his job. I’m really excited to get going and hopefully win.”

On his decision to select McDowell as a vice-captain, Harrington said: “Based on the 2018 Ryder Cup, he was a vice-captain like I was, and his opinion really counted, what he said was spot on when he said it.

“I think he carries a certain amount of authority both in the vice-captains’ team room and the actual players’ team room. The players do look up to him.

“You know, it’s nice that he has had a great Ryder Cup career and he has holed the winning putt in the Ryder Cup, but it’s more based on what I would have seen when he was a vice-captain and I just felt in that room when he said something, he was spot on and didn’t say too much.

“It is very important to have somebody there with that sort of authority who has been there and knows it.”

Meanwhile, two-time Major champion Ariya Jutanugarn will be one of the headline players for next month’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle and Massereene from July 29 to August 1.

The World No.21 became the only Thai player to win a Major when she claimed the 2016 Women’s Open before adding the US Open in 2018, and she and sister Moriya have signed up for the event.

Twenty-two-time Ladies European Tour winner Lee-Ann Pace will also be in the field, as will be the 2020 Symetra Tour Player of the Year Ana Belac and big-hitting duo Ann van Dam and Bianca Pagdanganan.

On the men’s side of the draw, six former Ryder Cup players have signed up, with Nicolas Colsaerts, Jamie Donaldson, Victor Dubuisson, David Howell, Stephen Gallacher and Andy Sullivan all confirmed.

Donaldson is a former winner on these shores having won the Irish Open at Royal Portrush in 2012, while Soren Kjeldsen, who won the same tournament in 2015 at Royal County Down, will also be at the World Invitational.

Recent Betfred British Masters champion Richard Bland is also in the field after his performance at the US Open, as are former Presidents Cup star Richard Sterne, Gregory Havret, Scott Hend, Raphael Jacquelin, Pablo Larrazabal and Richie Ramsay.