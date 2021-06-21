McIlroy focusing on the positives from US Open bid rather than final round fade at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the US Open (Gregory Bull/AP)

After seeing his US Open challenge falter on two holes of his final round at Torrey Pines, you could have forgiven Rory McIlroy for being more critical of his performance.

But the 32-year-old admitted he's walking away from the California course encouraged by his display as he worked his way back into Major contention once again.

McIlroy hadn't truly been in the thick of things on a Sunday at a Major since the 2018 Open at Carnoustie but found himself just one shot off the lead heading onto the back nine on Sunday in La Jolla.

However, a three-putt on the par-three 11th led to a bogey and he found trouble around the green at the par-four 12th, which contributed to a double-bogey and effectively ended his challenge.

It meant that the Holywood man finished the tournament in a tie for seventh at one-under after a final round 73, five shots adrift of eventual winner Jon Rahm.

However, despite the disappointment of becoming an afterthought in the latter stages of the final day, McIlroy insisted he would be concentrating on the positives from the week, namely Saturday's display.

His excellent four-under 67 in the third round, which saw him gain five strokes on the rest of the field, pulled him back into contention after two average rounds on Thursday and Friday and was a timely reminder of his supreme talent in the game.

Allied with the fact that he is still making "subtle tweaks" to his overall game with swing coach Pete Cowen and his team, and it all paints a much more optimistic picture than Sunday's round suggested.

"Overall, it's been a positive week. I gave myself a great chance (on Sunday). Even through ten holes, I was right in the thick of things. It was really two holes that basically stopped the sort of run at the title," said McIlroy, the World No.11.

"I played well. I felt comfortable with what I was doing out there. I felt like tee to green I was really solid for the first few holes, but once I made those little mistakes on 11 and 12, I felt like I was just chasing a little bit, and then ultimately couldn't really get anything done from there.

"But overall it's been a good week. I put up a good fight. I started the round well today. With the three-putt on 11, that sort of stopped the momentum, and then I got a little unlucky on 12 and made double from there. Take those two holes out, the rest of the week was really good.

"I have to take the positives from this week. Yes, it is disappointing that I had a chance and didn't get the job done but, considering where I've been the previous few Majors, it's a big step in the right direction."

The victory went to Spain's Rahm, who claimed his maiden Major title after he finished birdie-birdie to win by one stroke from South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen.

It was an incredible victory for many reasons, none more so than the fact that only two weeks ago Rahm had led the Memorial Tournament by six strokes after three rounds only to be forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former Irish Open champion admitted he felt like winning the US Open was some kind of positive karma for what he went through and McIlroy praised his 2018 Ryder Cup team-mate for his mental approach.

"He's won two tournaments in a row. I don't care what anyone says. He had that title (at the Memorial). It was unfortunate at the end of the day, but he's been playing some really, really good golf," he added.

"Mentally, I think you have to be in a good place to bounce back from something like that, but he obviously knew his game was there, and he just had to go out and play the way he knows he can.

"I don't think there's a golf course where he can't have success on. He's that good of a player. He was a Major champion in waiting. It was just a matter of time. To shoot 67 out there (on Sunday) was a really, really good round of golf."

As for McIlroy himself, his Major drought still stretches back to 2014 and he only has one more chance - The Open Championship at Royal St George's next month - to avoid that unwanted statistic stretching to eight years.

But off the back of this performance, and retraining himself in what it's like to be under that kind of pressure on a Sunday at a Major, the man himself believes it won't be long before he's back in the winner's circle at one of golf's premier events.

"I just have a better understanding of what I need to do, how I need to do it," added four-time Major champion McIlroy.

"Again, it's just going from hoping to do something to actually knowing that you can, and I feel this week I've proved to myself that I know that I can, and that's exciting going forward."