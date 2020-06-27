McIlroy has work to do on final day as Todd seizes control at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy on the 15th at TPC River Highlands during the Travelers Championship (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy will have to pull off a remarkable comeback if he is to win the Travelers Championship after falling eight shots off the lead after day three in Connecticut.

The World No.1 struggled to a one-under-par 69 at TPC River Highlands on Saturday afternoon to sit eight shots adrift of leader Brendon Todd, who holds a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson going into the final day.

It was a third round affected by the weather, with tee times pushed up to avoid inclement weather in the afternoon and groups turned into three-balls rather than the traditional weekend two-balls.

Starting at nine-under-par, McIlroy never fully recovered from a bogey at his opening hole and, despite firing bounceback birdies at the 2nd, 6th and 9th, the Holywood man added another bogey to turn in one-under.

On the back nine, back-to-back birdies came at the 13th and 14th to propel him up the leaderboard, but when his tee shot on the driveable par-four 15th found the water, it yielded another dropped shot, with another bogey following at 18 to take him back to 10-under.

At the top of the standings, Todd and Johnson were the two best performers of the day, both firing bogey-free nine-under-par 61s to lie at 18-under and 16-under respectively.

Both players had strong finishes, birdieing four of their last seven holes, with Todd setting the record for the lowest score at the Travelers Championship after 54 holes, while Johnson's round was the lowest of his PGA Tour career.

The chasing pack is headlined by Kevin Streelman (-15) and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (-14), while big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau is a further stroke back at 13-under-par after a 65 on Saturday.

Overnight leader Phil Mickelson couldn't capitalise on his lead, instead heading the other direction in labouring to a one-over-par 71 to sit at 12-under-par heading into the final round.

It was a day to forget for Shane Lowry, however, as the Open champion struggled to a disappointing four-over-par 74 that leaves him at one-under-par for the tournament.

It was another day affected by the coronavirus too as the PGA Tour announced an update to its testing protocols following a third positive test to a player on Friday.

The tour confirmed that, as of next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, players cannot come to the course unless they have tested negative prior to departing their residence, as opposed to being able to practice while awaiting test results.

Australia's Jason Day was forced to play by himself after requesting a test on Saturday morning - which subsequently came back negative - but still came to the course to practice while awaiting his results.

Under the new regulations he would not be allowed to come to the course until he found out whether or not he tested positive.