McIlroy hoping extended schedule can work to his advantage after Covid scuppers travel plans

In an ideal world, the McIlroy clan would be descending upon Mount Juliet for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week but, due to Covid-19, that plan fell by the wayside rather fast.

The World No.10 had intended on arriving at the Co Kildare course with both wife Erica and daughter Poppy, which would then be followed by a week off before heading to Royal St George’s for The Open in two weeks’ time.

However, due to the enhanced restrictions on travel on the European Tour and more strictly for The Open, that plan was shelved. Wife and daughter are back in New York, Rory arrived in Dublin by himself at 5:15am on Tuesday morning and his planned week off has turned into an appearance at the Scottish Open.

“I just felt like it wasn’t fair to put them through what they would have to go through to be here with me,” explained McIlroy.

“So plans changed very quickly. We made the decision that I would travel on my own, and I wasn’t going to go back to the States for one week in between the Irish and The Open. I thought if I’m here, I might as well play the Scottish.

“So it sort of went quickly from them coming to them not coming, and then me playing three events in-a-row.

“It is nice to get a tournament on a links course before going into Sandwich, so if anything it’s probably all worked out for the best.”

All that means is it’s going to be a busy few weeks for McIlroy, who is coming off the back of a very promising tied-seventh finish at the US Open two weeks ago and looking to back that up with three more positive results.

Indeed, after a first half of the season that gradually built up into a first win in 18 months at the Wells Fargo Championship and another top-10 at a Major, all off the back of some pleasing work carried out with new coach Pete Cowen, the 31-year-old is bullish as he transitions into the second half of the year.

“I thought the US Open week was a real positive on the whole and I’m looking forward to these next three weeks,” claimed McIlroy, before expanding on what his aims are looking forward.

“Getting myself into contention at The Open would be great. I think having a chance to win both the FedExCup and the Race to Dubai; they are two good goals of mine I’d like to try to achieve.

“And have a great Ryder Cup. Obviously that’s very important.

“There’s a lot of golf to play up until that point, but I’d say they are the main goals. Just give myself a chance at The Open, give myself a chance in both the FedExCup and Race to Dubai, and have a really good Ryder Cup.”

Before he gets a chance to achieve any of those, the four-time Major winner returns to his home Open for the first time since 2018 as he looks to emulate his victory at The K Club five years ago, and he’s eager to perform under the spotlight.

“I think there’s always going to be a bit of added pressure when you come back and play an Irish Open, especially obviously being from here, but also being the favourite for the tournament and that sort of stuff,” adds McIlroy, who plays his first two rounds alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion John Catlin.

“I feel like as long as I stick to my game plan and my own expectations and try to get the most out of myself, then that’s all I can do.”