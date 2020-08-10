McIlroy insists he trusts in his game as Morikawa seals first Major triumph at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has vowed to "stick to the process" in an attempt to find some form going into the FedEx Cup play-offs after a tied-33rd finish at the US PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old rounded off the first Major of the year with a two-under-par 68 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to finish at two-under for the tournament, meaning he has only finished higher than 32nd in one of his six events since lockdown.

In the end, McIlroy was 11 shots off eventual winner Collin Morikawa, who claimed his maiden Major title on a sensational Sunday in California as some of the game's biggest and best went toe-to-toe in one of the most exciting finishes in recent memory.

In only his second ever Major start, 23-year-old Morikawa produced some phenomenal play on the back nine to finish two shots clear of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson at 13-under-par and lift the Wanamaker Trophy, while also breaking into the top-10 of the world rankings for the first time in his career.

For McIlroy, however, it's back to the drawing board as his wait for a fifth Major goes on, the World No.3 still winless in any of golf's four biggest events since 2014, and it was another week where he finished a long way off the pace.

His final round was fairly consistent, dropping only two shots at the 13th and 14th while gaining strokes at the fifth and 15th, while also eagling the par-four 16th after driving the green. However, the fact that Sunday's 68 was his best round of the week spoke volumes.

Despite ranking 28th in the field in greens in regulation at 65.28%, McIlroy was wayward off the tee all week, hitting just 44.64% of his fairways which, in a Major championship where the penalty for going off-line is thick rough, isn't going to get it done.

But the Holywood man insists he is going to keep trusting in his game going forward despite this being another middle of the pack finish since returning from lockdown, describing his play as being "stuck in neutral".

"Just stick to the process, I guess. There's enough good golf in there. It was nice to play a little better today, finish the week under par," was McIlroy's response when asked how to kick his game into 'drive'.

"It was one step forward, one step back. I made, before this round today, 14 birdies and 14 bogeys for the week. I'm sure the leaders have made the same number of birdies but haven't made the mistakes I made.

"(Sunday) was a little better but still... it's nearly there but just not quite. Continue to keep practising, keep trying to get better, have a week off to work on some stuff and get ready for the play-offs coming up."

McIlroy had already finished his round by the time the action at the top of the leaderboard really heated up in San Francisco, and it would be young Morikawa who would emerge at the head of the pack as a brilliant four-under-par back nine saw him over the line.

Indeed, it was the kind of finish that deserved to be witnessed by fans in attendance - with the tournament played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - and the atmosphere would surely have been rocking at TPC Harding Park given the quality of golf on display.

At one point, seven players were tied for the lead as the likes of Johnson, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau all put themselves in contention but ultimately came up short to the brilliance of University of California, Berkley alumnus Morikawa.

The former Amateur World No.1 also made history over the weekend, his six-under-par final round of 64 tying the lowest recorded by a PGA champion, while his combined back-to-back rounds on Saturday and Sunday of 129 were the lowest in men's Major history.

With his victory, Morikawa joins an elite group to win the PGA Championship at the age of 23, with the only players to achieve the feat before him amassing 37 Majors between them - those legendary figures being Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and McIlroy.

Although his final round on the whole was excellent, the winning shot from the Las Vegas native came at the par-four 16th, Morikawa lacing his drive to seven feet and coolly draining the eagle putt to pull himself two clear of the chasing pack and ensure his victory.

It was a performance of immense composure from Morikawa, who was bogey-free for his entire final round, also carding birdies at the third, fourth, 10th and chipping in at the 14th on his way to a Major success in only his 23rd tournament as a professional.

Overnight leader Johnson - who was two-under for his final round - and England's Casey claimed second at 11-under-par, with Day, DeChambeau, Finau and Matthew Wolff all finishing at 10-under-par on a fairly congested leaderboard.

It was a horrible day for defending champion Brooks Koepka, however, as his title defence came to a shuddering halt on Sunday. Having started the day just two shots off the lead, he limped home to a four-over-par 74 and finished three-under for the tournament.

Defending Open champion Shane Lowry also had a horror finish to his Major tilt, also carding a 74 in his final round to end his tournament three-over-par.