McIlroy reveals Woods sent text asking 'What's wrong with you?' after disappointing finish at Bay Hill

Big ask: Rory McIlroy begins his Sawgrass defence, having slipped to 11 in world. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Even Tiger Woods wonders what's wrong with Rory McIlroy as he struggles to end his 16-month victory drought and a seven-year Major wait.

While the Holywood man insists his best years lie ahead, he knows Woods is watching his every move from his hospital bed in Los Angeles and unafraid to speak his mind.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on NBC's 'The Tonight Show', McIlroy revealed he's been in contact with Woods "a little bit" since the 15-time Major winner suffered serious injuries in a car crash and received some tough love in return.

"He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round at Bay Hill on Sunday, and things didn't quite go to plan," McIlroy said. "And he was the first one to text me afterwards and say, 'What's going on here?' So even from his hospital bed, he's still giving me some heat."

The 2019 Players Championship winner, who has fallen to 11th in the world, tees it up today with former champions Webb Simpson and Sergio Garcia (12.40pm UK time) bidding to become the first back-to-back winner at Sawgrass.

McIlroy won't find it easy against a field that includes 48 of the world's top-50, headed by last year's Major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson.

It's also a huge opportunity for Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry to grab much-needed momentum after terrible starts to the season.

McDowell plays with CT Pan and Matt Kuchar (12.07pm) looking for the kind of form that saw him tie for ninth in 2016 while Lowry joins Daniel Berger and Adam Scott (6.11pm) seeking confidence on the greens.