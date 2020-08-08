McIlroy still in with a shout at PGA Championship but triple-bogey leaves him with plenty to do

Rory McIlroy tees off at TPC Harding Park as Tiger Woods looks on during the second round of the PGA Championship (Harry How/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is still in contention heading into the weekend at the US PGA Championship in San Fransisco, however one costly hole hit his hopes of claiming the first Major of the year.

McIlroy fired a one-under-par 69 in his second round at TPC Harding Park to keep himself in with a shout of doing some special in California, however it could have been so much better but for a triple-bogey on the 12th.

Having done so well to get himself into red figures with four consecutive birdies starting at the seventh, the Holywood man shortsided himself left of the 12th green, flew his chip shot through the putting surface and then three-putted from seven feet for a seven at the par four.

Sitting at one-under for the tournament, McIlroy is seven shots off halfway leader Haotong Li, whose bogey-free 65 got him to eight-under-par overall and has him two shots clear of a large chasing pack at TPC Harding Park.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, aiming to become only the third player to ever win the same Major in three consecutive years, battled to a two-under 68 despite twice needing treatment on an ongoing knee injury to be arguably Li's biggest threat among that group at six-under.

English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are also at six-under, as are 2015 PGA champion and first round leader Jason Day, Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

For World No.3 McIlroy, things didn't get off to the greatest start as, despite birdieing his opening hole after a brilliant approach to six feet, he recorded bogeys at the third - after selflessly refusing a better drop to improve his lie after a passing journalist lifted his ball - and the fifth to drop to one-over.

But then he turned on the excellent form, taking advantage of the short par-four seventh, rolling in a 24-footer at the tricky eighth, firing in a delightful approach to three feet at the ninth and then playing the par-five 10th perfectly for four consecutive birdies.

However, just when it looked like that was the beginning of McIlroy's drive towards Li's lead, he came unstuck at the 12th, finding rough off the tee and then making a mess around the green to take a brutal seven to undo all his good work.

The 31-year-old did at least rectify that somewhat by tapping in from five feet for birdie at the 16th, but McIlroy will be left feeling that this could have been a round which left him far better placed for a run at a potential fifth Major title than it did.

It was not such a good weekend for Graeme McDowell, who missed the cut after a second round 74 saw him finish six-over for his two days. The Rathmore man has now missed four cuts in the six events he's played since returning from lockdown.

The now World No.55 needed to go low following Thursday's two-over-par opening round, but instead saw his hopes dwindle after playing the 18th, first and second in a combined four-over-par, adding three further bogeys to go with three birdies.

Shane Lowry nearly missed the cut too after a horror six-hole stretch that featured five bogeys and a snapped club in anger, but ultimately the defending Open champion held on for a two-over 72 that gets him into the weekend at level-par overall.

Li, meanwhile, was sensational, and has only made one bogey in his opening two rounds after signing for a five-under-par 65 in his second round to hold the solo lead as he aims to become the first Chinese player to win a Major championship.

The 25-year-old, who leads the field in greens in regulation, had his birdies all scored by the 10th, including back-to-back birdies either side of the turn, before parring his way in to hold off the group at six-under by two strokes.

McIlroy's playing partners both made the cut, with 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods getting in after a two-over-par 72 left him level-par for the tournament, while World No.1 Justin Thomas squeezed in on the mark at one-over.

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau couldn't make his length off the tee count as he recorded a 70 to sit two-under-par for the tournament, while World No.2 Jon Rahm is one-under heading into the weekend.

Notable players to miss the cut included Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman, Henrik Stenson (all +2), Tyrrell Hatton (+4), Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) and Sergio Garcia (+6), while former PGA champion Martin Kaymer followed Thursday's 66 by going 16 shots worse off on Friday, carding a 12-over 82 to finish eight-over for the two rounds.