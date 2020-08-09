McIlroy's PGA Championship hopes hit the buffers after horror third round finish leaves him well off pace

Rory McIlroy after shooting four bogeys in his final six holes during the third round of the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy's US PGA Championship race looks all but run after the Holywood ace suffered a horror finish to his third round in San Francisco.

Starting the day seven shots behind overnight leader Haotong Li, McIlroy had clawed his way up to three-under-par and was looking threatening, only for the World No.3 to collapse in the closing stages with four bogeys in his final six holes.

McIlroy recorded back-to-back bogeys at 13 and 14 before steadying the ship with a birdie at the par-four 16th, only to end his round on an extremely sour note with another pair of back-to-back bogeys at the 17th and 18th.

The end result was a one-over-par 71 at TPC Harding Park, which has seemingly had his number all week, and at level-par for the tournament McIlroy is nine shots adrift of leader Dustin Johnson at nine-under.

The 2016 US Open champion fired one of the best rounds of the day, a five-under 65, to take the solo lead with 18 holes to play, with Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ just one stroke behind at eight-under-par.

Overnight leader Li fell away after a three-over-par 73 saw him drop to five-under for the tournament, while defending champion Brooks Koepka is alongside Paul Casey and Collin Morikawa just two strokes back at seven-under-par.

McIlroy's struggles have come off the tee, and by hitting just six of his 14 fairways in his third round he ensured he hasn't had a driving accuracy over 50% in each of his three rounds this week. With the brutal rough a hazard in its own right, that has cost him dearly.

The 31-year-old is also in the negatives for strokes gained: putting this week, which was emphasised by the 29 putts he took in Saturday's round.

Birdies came at the par-four fifth, the par-three eighth - which has destroyed the field all week - and the easily birdied par-five 10th, with a bogey at the sixth sandwiched in between.

McIlroy will have an early tee time on Sunday as he aims to finish the first Major of the year on a positive note, even though sealing a fifth Major triumph seems beyond him, and take some momentum into the FedEx Cup play-offs in two weeks' time.

At the top of the leaderboard, Johnson took advantage of the leaders falling away seemingly all at the same time to steal a march and hold the lead going into the final round in California.

At one point, Li and Champ were both nine-under-par too, only for the duo to drop shots almost simultaneously, allowing the former World No.1 to sneak in with eight birdies in an impressive 65 and seize advantage as he goes in search of a second Major title.

Scheffler had earlier set the mark with a 65 of his own, while Champ rebounded to card a three-under 67 to sit one behind Johnson going into Sunday, however Li's nerves got the best of him as he dropped four shots in three holes on his inward nine to fall four off the pace.

It was something of a grind for Koepka, who is still well in the mix just two strokes behind, however he showed signs of weakness in carding three consecutive bogeys on his back nine on his way to a one-under third round 69.

Other notable rounds included Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau getting themselves up to six-under-par with rounds of 66 and 67 respectively, while Patrick Cantlay and Ian Poulter are both four-under after their own rounds of 66.

Elsewhere, Ardglass ace Cormac Sharvin is well-placed to potentially record his best finish on the European Tour at the English Championship at Hanbury Manor despite a poor finish to his third round.

Sharvin had three bogeys on his back nine in carding a two-under-par 69 to leave him in a tie for 20th, ten shots off leader Andy Sullivan in Hertfordshire heading into the final round, needing a 14th-placed finish or better for his best result on Tour.

Sullivan, who hasn't won since 2015, holds a five-shot lead with one round to play, his excellent seven-under 64 in his third round leaving him 21-under-par for the tournament, with fellow Englishman Steven Brown in solo second at 16-under.

On the LPGA Tour, Galgorm Castle touring professional Stephanie Meadow also looks out of contention for the win at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana in Sylvania, Ohio, but can pick up some valuable Race to CME Globe points with a strong finish.

Meadow, who carded a one-over-par 72 in her third round to sit at three-under for the tournament, is 13 shots off leader Lydia Ko going into the final round at Highland Meadows, but could improve her 26th-placed standing in the order of merit if she goes low on Sunday.

New Zealander Ko looks to be in control of the tournament, holding a four-shot lead over nearest rival Danielle Kang, who is aiming to win back-to-back events after triumphing at last week's LPGA Drive On Championship.