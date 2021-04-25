McKibbin to make professional debut at Tenerife Open after leaving amateur ranks

Golfer Tom McKibbin has announced he has entered the professional ranks and will make his first start at next week's Tenerife Open on the European Tour.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal with JMC Sport and will play the remainder of the year split between the European Tour and Challenge Tour.

McKibbin turns pro after an excellent amateur career that saw him win the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, the Peter McEvoy Trophy, the Major Champions Invitational and the Junior Honda Classic.

The Holywood golfer also represented Ireland in the Home Internationals and was twice part of the Great Britain & Ireland team in the Jacques Leglise Trophy.

While next week's Tenerife Open will be his first professional start on the European Tour, McKibbin has played in several professional events as an amateur.

That included being in the field at the Northern Ireland Open and World Invitational at Galgorm Castle, while he also played in the Shot Clock Masters in Austria.

"Delighted to finally share that I have turned professional and will make my debut on the @EuropeanTour this week at the Tenerife Open," McKibbin wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks to everyone who supported me throughout my amateur career & to @EuropeanTour for this opportunity.

"Excited to have signed with (Mitchell Tweedie) at JMC Sports. Looking forward to the next chapter!"

JMC are a sport management agency who already represent European Tour stars Erik van Rooyen and Sebastian Soderberg, along with Ireland's Jonathan Yates.