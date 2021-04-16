Meadow and Maguire stay in the mix in Hawaii but McDowell facing a fight to make South Carolina cut

Stephanie Meadow kept herself in contention at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii but fell a few shots off the lead after day two of the tournament.

The Jordanstown woman, who opened with a five-under 67 on Wednesday, managed five birdies at Ko Olina Golf Club in her second round but also had three bogeys in a two-under 70.

However, there were positives to take from that for Meadow, who finished her round with three birdies in her last five holes to get herself back up the leaderboard and potentially in a position to challenge going into the final two days.

She will need to make up some ground, though, as she is already nine shots adrift of leader Yuka Saso, who shot back-to-back rounds of 64 to sit at 16-under for the tournament and lead by two from Lydia Ko.

Indeed, it looks to be a two-way fight for the title already, with the next closest challengers to the top-two a group of four players tied for third at 11-under.

Cavan's Leona Maguire is also still in the mix at nine-under after she followed her opening 68 with a bogey-free five-under 67 on Thursday and is seven back of Saso.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell will have to produce a strong round to reach the weekend at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The Rathmore man is in the bottom half of the leaderboard at Harbour Town after a two-over 73 in his opening round, which is three shots off the projected cut mark.

McDowell struggled for consistency at Harbour Town, recording three birdies on his front nine but also dropping two shots before the turn.

His back nine was little better, the former US Open champion finding two more bogeys and also a double-bogey, but he did fire in a sensational approach to 11 inches on the 18th for birdie to give him some momentum to take into today's second round.

The lead is held by Australia's Cameron Smith, who was excellent in spinning an opening nine-under 62 in South Carolina, with the evergreen 47-year-old Stewart Cink his nearest challenger just one shot back at eight-under.