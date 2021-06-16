Murphy claims NI Open glory as Ballymena ace McElroy seals World Invitational place in play-off

Kinsale’s John Murphy romped to a four-shot win at the NI Open at Cairndhu while Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy won a dramatic play-off to claim the second invite to next month’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

Murphy backed up Monday’s 67 with a two-under 68 in his second round to finish comfortably at the top at five under and secure the victory in his first event since turning professional, along with his place in the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle and Massereene.

But the drama followed when McElroy and the K Club’s Liam Grehan both finished tied for second at one under, sending the pair back up the 18th to determine who would be awarded the second World Invitational spot.

And it was the Ulsterman who triumphed on the second hole to earn the final invite, granting him a first European Tour start since the 2017 Irish Open.

The one LPGA Tour invite for the World Invitational went to Peterborough Milton’s Thalia Martin as the best women’s finisher, the English woman producing a timely birdie at the 18th to finish 11 over, one shot clear of Heather MacRae.

Meanwhile, on the Challenge Tour, Galgorm Castle’s Michael Hoey shot a level-par 72 in the opening round of the Challenge de Espana and will need a good round today to make the cut.

The Ballyclare man had three birdies in Cadiz, but a costly stretch of three bogeys in a row around the turn left him where he started the day, which is eight shots behind leader Lucas Vacarisas of Spain who, after an eight-under 64, holds a one-shot lead over Ireland’s Conor Purcell.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for the Ulster duo of Jack Madden (Royal Portrush) and Matthew McClean (Malone) who both missed out on the match play section of the Amateur Championship at Nairn.

Needing to finish inside the top 64 to make today’s knockout phase, McClean finished one shot back of the six-over cut mark at seven over, while Madden was two shots further back at nine over for the two days.

At the PGA Professional Championship, Simon Thornton is six shots off the lead after a three-under 69 in his first round at Blairgowrie in Scotland.

The Newcastle man, who is professional at Tulfarris in Co Wicklow, had just one bogey and four birdies in yesterday’s first round, but that already has him playing catch-up to Wales’ Toby Hunt, who carded a dazzling course-record nine-under 63 to claim an early two-shot lead over Scottish pair Paul O’Hara and Greig Hutcheon.

And there is a pair of Ulstermen at the top of the leaderboard at the Munster Senior Men’s Amateur Open at Tipperary, with Castlerock’s David Mulholland and Shandon Park’s Philip Purdy holding a one-shot lead going into today’s final round.

The duo both shot two-under 70s in their opening round which has them one clear of Castlemartyr’s John O’Brien at the halfway stage.