NBC Golf partners with Tourism Ireland in mini-series to showcaseNI’s finest courses

Director Ryan Griffiths, Ross McLaughlin of Tourism Ireland, Golf Channel presenter Alex O’Laughlin, and cameramen Frank Borden and Timothy Nitsch during filming for a new NBC Golf Channel mini-series at Royal County Down Golf Club

Tourism Ireland’s new partnership with NBC Golf Channel is set to showcase some of Northern Ireland’s finest courses to an audience of 25 million US golfers.

The marketing body has joined forces with the golfing channel to promote Ireland — north and south — with a new six-episode mini-series.

The show promises to showcase Ireland’s superb golf courses, as well as the array of experiences that visitors can discover off the course when they visit.

Golf Channel host Alexandra O'Laughlin and an NBC film crew have been filming in Northern Ireland this week.

The Northern Ireland courses set to feature on the show include Royal County Down, Ardglass, Holywood and Royal Belfast.

Irish courses such as Lahinch, Dromoland Castle Golf & Country Club, Adare Manor, The K Club, Portmarnock and Seapoint Golf Links will also feature.

Filming also took place at Banbridge’s Game of Thrones Studio Tour and Co Clare’s Cliffs of Moher.

The mini-series will air around coverage of the PGA Championship, US Open, The Open and the Ryder Cup, as well as on the digital and social channels of the Golf Channel, during 2023 — reminding US golfers that now is the time to book a holiday to Northern Ireland.

Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America Alison Metcalfe, said: “We are delighted to partner with NBC Golf Channel once again, to showcase some of our world-class golf to a huge audience of potential American golf holidaymakers.

“The mini-series will remind viewers that the island of Ireland offers American golfers the complete package — with some of the very best golf in the world, stunning scenery and the warmest of welcomes — and that now is the time to book their trip.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday here is about much more than a round of 18 holes — the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting US golfers.”

Royal Portrush Golf Club was televised across the globe as it hosted The Open in 2019 for the first time since 1951. The course was chosen to welcome the tournament once again in 2025.

The 2019 Open attracted 237,750 spectators to Northern Ireland, setting a new attendance record for a championship held outside St Andrews. Irish golfer Shane Lowry clinched the Claret Jug on that occasion.

In a deal with tourism authorities here, the R&A committed to hosting the tournament three times at Royal Portrush between 2019 and 2040.