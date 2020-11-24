Northern Ireland golf courses to close for two weeks under latest Covid-19 restrictions

Confirmation has arrived that golf courses across Northern Ireland will be forced to close under the latest raft of Covid-19 restrictions.

There had been some confusion over whether or not courses would be shut for two weeks, beginning this Friday (November 27) and reopening on Friday, December 11.

That was after justice minister Naomi Long clouded the issue, offering hope to clubs that their courses could remain open when she said last week that Stormont was yet to clarify the issue.

However, on Monday evening, the Golfing Union of Ireland clarified the move on Tuesday.

The latest restrictions ban all indoor and outdoor sport outside elite level.

The only golfers still permitted to train are Team Ireland professionals and all other tour professionals, as well as members of national ILGU and GUI panels.

"The Unions acknowledge the efforts of all affiliated golf clubs throughout the year and would like to thank the volunteers, staff and members of all clubs for their work in ensuring our sport is played safely and responsibly," read the GUI statement.