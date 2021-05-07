Northern Irish ace Mehaffey confirms her intention to turn professional on May 28

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey has confirmed she will turn professional on May 28 after her college career comes to an end.

The 23-year-old is set to make her pro debut on the second-tier Symetra Tour at the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Orlando from May 28-30.

The World Amateur No.19 will finish up her fifth collegiate year with the Arizona State Sun Devils, with whom she aims to win a second NCAA title, before stepping up to the big leagues.

Mehaffey had a stand-out amateur career, playing on two Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup teams each and played in the Vagliano Trophy, as well as representing Ireland on multiple occasions in team events across the world.

The Tandragee woman was at one point the World Amateur No.3, while she was in contention on Sunday at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship last month.

While moving onto the Symetra Tour marks her first steps as a professional, Mehaffey has played in professional events as an amateur before, including three Opens, two US Opens and one ANA Inspiration.

"I am so grateful for all the amazing experiences I have been fortunate to have in my amateur career," Mehaffey said.

"Without the support from Golf Ireland, ASU and my family none of it would've been possible so I am forever grateful. My amateur career has made me proud in many ways and I am happy to have accomplished many things.

"I now feel ready to take the next step in my career and I have been looking forward to this day since I was a young girl!"

A much-vaunted prospect coming through the amateur ranks, Mehaffey burst onto the scene when she won the Irish Girls' Open Stroke Play in 2015, which she followed up with by winning amateur titles in Scotland and Wales in the same year.

The following year also yielded successes in the Welsh Ladies, Irish Ladies and Irish Women's Close Championships, which led to her first Curtis Cup appearance, and then she claimed bronze at the World Amateur Team Championships alongside Leona Maguire.

Her game has only improved since joining Arizona State, with whom she won the NCAA title in 2017, and earlier this year she finished sixth on the Symetra Tour's Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic on a sponsor's invite.

The intention is for Mehaffey to play on the Symetra Tour and in Europe this season before entering LPGA Tour Q-School in August, where she will bid to join Maguire and Stephanie Meadow on the premier US circuit.