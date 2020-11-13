Off-colour McIlroy struggles in opening round as grand slam bid suffers early blow at Masters

Rory McIlroy looks nervously after his drive at the 15th hole at Augusta National (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rory McIlroy's hopes of completing the career grand slam at The Masters got off to a rough start after a three-over-par 75 in his opening round at Augusta National.

The World No.5 had to return to Augusta to finish the final nine holes of his first round after Thursday's rain delay saw his tee time pushed back three hours, and it looked like that had a negative impact on his performance.

McIlroy, who resumed at level-par and whose first shot was out of the greenside bunker on the 10th, failed to get up-and-down to card a bogey and things didn't improve from there.

A wild hooked drive into the trees on the par-five 13th saw the Holywood man take a drop, which led to another bogey, and he added another dropped shot at the 14th.

It looked like a routine birdie at the par-five 15th had steadied the ship, but McIlroy pulled his tee shot on the par-three 16th and found the water hazard, which saw him finish at three-over.

There's a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard now, with overnight leader Paul Casey joined by World No.1 Dustin Johnson and Dylan Frittelli at seven-under-par.

The trio are trailed by Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im, who are both at six-under-par, while defending champion Tiger Woods is among a group that also contains Phil Mickelson and Bernhard Langer at four-under.

With the cut mark currently sitting at one-under-par after the first round, it seems likely McIlroy will need a vastly improved second round when he tees off the 10th hole again at 3.25pm UK time.

Graeme McDowell, who shot a level-par 70 on Thursday, tees off his second round from the 1st at 7.52pm but will have to return on Saturday morning to finish, with sunset in Augusta scheduled for 10.30pm.

Open champion Shane Lowry, who is two-over, gets his second round under way at 7.30pm and, like McDowell, is set for a Saturday finish.