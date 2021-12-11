Olivia Mehaffey admits she's still getting to grips with life on professional circuit as she shines at LET Q-School

Olivia Mehaffey believes she is still adjusting to life as a professional but admits it has been a lot of fun to do so.

The 24-year-old only turned pro in May and has played just five events since, with her top finish being 17th on home soil at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, while she suffered disappointment at Q-School for the LPGA Tour next season, dropping out at the Second Stage and earning limited status on the second-tier Symetra Tour instead.

However, she is in a strong position to progress to the Final Stage of Q-School for the Ladies’ European Tour after a sensational run of four birdies in her final seven holes helped her to a one-under 71 in the second round of the First Stage on the North Course at La Manga.

Needing to finish inside the top 75 to move on to the Final Stage, she is currently fourth at three under overall, four shots off leader Lisa Pettersson.

“It’s been a big adjustment getting used to being on your own schedule and travelling. It’s a lot more golf. It’s quite demanding, but it has been fun to figure out things about myself and get used to it and that’s been quite helpful for me,” said Mehaffey.

“(My round) was quite solid; I hit a lot of greens and had a lot of chances. I didn’t putt amazing, but I just put the ball in the right places and it was simple golf.”

Clandeboye’s Victoria Craig is also currently projected to move on to the Final Stage after she carded a one-over 74 on the South Course to share 53rd at five over for the week.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell heaped the praise on team-mate Corey Conners after their team ended the first day of the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida a shot off the lead.

Played using a scramble format — where the players choose the better of their two shots each time and play from there — the pair were on fire at Tiburón GC, carding 13 birdies and an eagle in a 15-under 57 that has them trailing the Australian duo of Marc Leishman and Jason Day by one.

“I think we did all the right things. Corey drove the ball fantastic. The hardest thing I had to do was try to keep in my rhythm when I followed him down the fairway, he drove it so well!” laughed McDowell.

“It’s always important just to get two looks the best you can. I just felt like we ham-and-egged well. I had some nice wedge shots, I putted well early. Corey putted fantastic on the back.

“The scramble format’s about making putts. You can play really well and hit it to 10ft all day and still miss a bunch, but we had good momentum.”