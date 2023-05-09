Olivia Mehaffey and Dermot McElroy to receive Golf Ireland funding boost

Northern Irish golfers Olivia Mehaffey and Dermot McElroy have both received €35,000 (£30,500) in funding support from Sport Ireland through Golf Ireland’s Professional Scheme.

The pair, who are plying their trades on the Ladies European Tour and Challenge Tour respectively, are two of seven Irish golfers who have received financial aid to help them push on and reach the next level.

Stuart Grehan, Gary Hurley, John Murphy, Conor Purcell and Jonathan Yates have also received the funding as part of a €325,000 grant of government funding for the management and administration of the Golf Ireland Professional Scheme.

The scheme has helped other local golfers achieve their ambitions in the past, such as former Open champion Shane Lowry and LPGA Tour stars Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow.

"This opportunity is a game-changer for aspiring golfers in Ireland. With this backing, we can fully focus on reaching our potential and representing our country with pride," said Mehaffey, who has received this aid once before.

The Tandragee woman, who was a former stand-out during her college days at Arizona State, has returned to the course this season after taking a break from the game for personal reasons last year.

Mehaffey has missed the cut in her last three events after finishing 48th in her first event of the year at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open and is expected to split her time on the Epson and Ladies European Tours.

Meanwhile, McElroy earned his place on the Challenge Tour this season after a sensational year on the PGA EuroPro Tour last year, finishing third on the Order of Merit to clinch promotion.

After finishing 21st at the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge, the Ballymena man has missed the cut in his last two events and is 123rd in the Road to Mallorca rankings.

Speaking on the funding support, minister of state for sport and physical education Thomas Byrne TD said: “The outstanding performances of Irish golfers on the global stage is a source of great pride for the public. The delivery of this scheme will benefit many golfers in the years to come and I am confident, will lead to continued international success.

"As Ireland prepares to host the Ryder Cup, it is important that we continue to invest in our golfers.”

Chief executive of Sport Ireland Dr Úna May commented: “Investing in the future of Irish golf is vital for the continued success of our athletes. Irish golfers who are in the early stages of their professional careers benefit from the financial, coaching and service supports which are necessary to take the next step and establish themselves on the major tours.”

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly also added: "This partnership signifies a shared commitment to the growth and development of golf in Ireland. The funding provided will be instrumental in helping these talented golfers compete at the highest level and inspiring future generations.”

Other Northern Irish golfers could avail of the scheme should they turn professional throughout the year and meet the qualifying criteria, with funding handed out on a pro-rata basis.