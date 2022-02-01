Olivia Mehaffey driven on by dad’s memory and new mindset as she aims to find happiness on and off course

Given what she went through at the end of 2021, it’s not surprising to hear Olivia Mehaffey admit she wasn’t fully focused on golf.

The passing of father Philip in December hit her hard. He had been the one to get her involved in golf and also her biggest fan as her career took off, through the amateur ranks into a phenomenal college career with Arizona State and then, finally, into the professional sphere.

It was nothing short of admirable that amid her grief she even travelled to La Manga for back-to-back weeks of Q-School for the Ladies’ European Tour only a few weeks after his death, and even more incredible that she came within a shot of earning full Tour status for this year.

“If it wasn’t for the fact I had to go, I don’t think I would have gone. I wasn’t in a good place mentally, I had a lot going on,” said the Co Down woman from her base in Arizona.

It will be her father’s memory that will drive her forward into the future, into a 2022 that has plenty of promise backed by a new mindset for the 24-year-old.

After turning professional last May, Mehaffey had limited success in her early career, picking up a top-20 finish at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm and Massereene, while she also qualified for the Monday of the Cognizant Founders Cup in October — but upon sitting down with her team, she knew something had to change mentally.

She didn’t find coping with the week-to-week requirements of Tour life all that hard thanks to advice from best friend Leona Maguire, now a star on the LPGA Tour. Rather, it was coping with the spotlight placed on her as a stand-out at Arizona State and through her performances at the Augusta Women’s Amateur.

That led to a reunion with sports psychologist Mark Elliott, whom she worked with as an amateur, and he helped her realise that she needed to shift her mindset moving forward.

Speaking at the launch of Golf Ireland’s new five-year Strategic Plan, Mehaffey explained: “He told me, ‘You treat this like life or death. You put so much importance on every single event, every single shot, as if tomorrow doesn’t exist’.

“Golf is a crazy sport, you could miss the cut three weeks in a row, then you could win and all of a sudden it’s an amazing season and there are so many opportunities that open up.

“When you go through something like I went through, you realise you’re very fortunate to do what you do as a job, but at the end of the day it’s still a job. Not treating everything like it’s the be all and end all, knowing there’ll be more opportunities has been very important for me.”

Missing out on full Tour status at both LPGA and LET Q-Schools was, admittedly, not part of the plan for Mehaffey last year, but she’s not looking at it as a failure, rather she believes this could be a blessing in disguise for her.

“(Expectation) is something I struggled with last year. Turning pro was something that was supposed to happen a few years before it did but then a few things happened like I broke my hand, and then Covid hit, so I built it up and built it up,” she added.

“Having a successful amateur career meant I was a biggish name at Arizona State and that heightens expectation, so everybody expected me to go to Q-School and earn my card. But you set yourself up to fail because if you do get your card, people say she should have, and if you miss you’re disappointed.

“There are so many great stories we don’t see, the struggle or the difficult times. (World No.17) Tony Finau played mini tours for five years, and I was actually down at Silverleaf hitting balls beside him thinking, ‘This is so cool’. He had that struggle.

“My coach (Jorge Parada) is very calming and relaxing and he always tells me everything is going to happen when it’s the right time to happen. I’m kind of leaning into that, it relaxes you a little bit that whenever you put the work in, it’ll happen for you.”

Until she gets back on the course, Mehaffey will keep working away in Arizona, where she shares the range with the likes of Finau and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson.

She’s working with Parada to add a reliable fade to her game, which she hopes will eliminate a left miss she’s been frustrated with, while her search for a full-time caddie will coincide with when she settles on her schedule across the LET and Epson Tour.

The Irish Open in September is a priority, as is the World Invitational, while getting a win and then earning her LPGA Tour card are her long-term goals.

But, after talking to Elliott and Parada, she’s more focused on the here and now. A happy Mehaffey off the course will lead to a successful one on it — and she believes she’s taking the right steps to achieving that.

“I’m focusing more on daily goals and what I can achieve right now,” she explained. “Being in a space off the golf course where I’m happy, on the golf course enjoying it and being in contention and handling situations better is the most important thing for me.”