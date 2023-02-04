Olivia Mehaffey makes the cut in return to Ladies European Tour

Olivia Mehaffey made the cut in her first event of the season as she made it into the weekend at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The Tandragee star is back on the course again after taking a break from the game as she dealt with her mental health issues, but she is back on the Ladies European Tour and looks like she hasn’t missed a beat.

After a seven-over opening round, Mehaffey needed to battle in order to make it in for the final two rounds at Vipingo Ridge as she signed for three birdies and four bogeys in a one-over 74 to make it in with a shot to spare.

It seems unlikely she will be able to mount a title challenge as India’s Aditi Ashok leads the way at nine-under-par, five shots clear of second-placed April Angurasaranee of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Holywood’s Tom McKibbin broke a two-week stretch without a made cut as he made it into the weekend at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic on the DP World Tour.

The 20-year-old signed for five birdies and four bogeys in a one-under 71 at Al Hamra Golf Club to reach three-under-par, where Rasmus Højgaard, David Law and Adrian Meronk share the halfway lead at 11-under.

And on the Challenge Tour, Derry’s Ruaidhri McGee made it a full house for Northern Irish golfers as he also made the cut thanks to back-to-back level-par 72s at the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open, where South Africa’s Jaco van Zyl leads by one shot at nine-under.