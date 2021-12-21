Olivia Mehaffey pens emotional tribute to father after earning European Tour status for next year

Olivia Mehaffey has admitted she was “broken inside” by the death of her father Philip in an emotional tribute paid to him on Twitter.

Philip Mehaffey, whom Olivia attributed her love of golf to and backed his daughter all the way in turning pro, passed away a couple of weeks ago after a long battle with cancer.

One of his wishes was for Olivia to travel to La Manga in Spain and compete for playing rights on the European Tour next season, which she did over the last couple of weeks.

After finishing third in the First Stage, the 24-year-old finished 24th at the Final Stage and earned conditional status on the LET for next year, narrowly missing out on full status by one shot.

But in her open and honest Twitter post, Olivia admitted that she had to “put a brave face on” in order to find the strength to play and that the last couple of months were the toughest of her life.

"It’s hard for me to find the words to write this and sum up the last couple of months. It has been by far the toughest I have experienced,” wrote Mehaffey on social media.

"I learnt many things from my dad since I was a young girl. But over the last year I have learnt more from him than I could ever imagine. Watching his strength, determination, amazing attitude, positivity and gratefulness while his health deteriorated was truly admirable.

"This is the manner in which I promise to strive to live the rest of my life. I love you always dad and miss you everyday already!

"Finding the strength and bravery to come to Spain and compete as my dads final wish is something I am proud of. Putting a brave face on, being away from home and feeling broken inside while competing for 9 rounds was pretty tough for me.

"Thank you to my family, friends and sponsors who have been so supportive and caring over the last few weeks.”