Olivia Mehaffey made her LPGA Tour debut at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational and is now aiming to make appearances on the top tier of women's golf a regular occurrence (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

If there’s one golfing figure that Olivia Mehaffey won’t be going to for advise ahead of the biggest week yet in her fledgling professional career, it’s probably Curtis Strange.