Open at Royal Portrush generated £100 million for Northern Ireland - study

Shane Lowry during a press conference after winning the Open at Royal Portrush (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Open golf championship held at Royal Portrush over the summer generated more £100million of economic benefit for Northern Ireland, according to a study commissioned by organisers The R&A.

2019 is predicted to be a record breaking year for tourism in Northern Ireland with 2.265m people expecting to have visited in the year.

In July, the prestigious golf championship returned to Portrush for its 148th edition and for the first time in 68 years.

Around 237,750 fans flocked to the north coast with more than half coming from outside Northern Ireland.

According to the study by Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre (SIRC) the event generated an economic impact of £45m with £26m directly affecting the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Northern Ireland also gained £37.3m in destination marketing benefit from over 5,400 hours of worldwide television coverage, the report authors said.

Tourism NI said an additional £23.7m was gained in media coverage of PR campaigns surrounding the championship across the island of Ireland and around the world.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with the Claret Jug on the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry during a press conference after winning the Claret Jug during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Open Champions Shane Lowry gets his hands on the Claret Jug

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with the Claret Jug on the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with the Claret Jug on the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tourism NI has launched a drive to bring in a £658m revenue in three years.

Read more Three-year plan to boost tourism numbers in Northern Ireland

Chief executive John McGrillen said The Open was a ground-breaking event for tourism in Northern Ireland.

"Its success further demonstrates Northern Ireland’s ability to seamlessly deliver world class events which have a very positive impact on the local economy," he said.

"Behind the scenes a huge partnership effort across government, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, PSNI, Translink and Tourism NI delivered an unforgettable week for players and spectators alike."

The reports figures relate specifically to the week of The Open, which will be held again in July next year in Sandwich in Kent.

Rory McIlroy made a quadruple bogey eight on his first hole.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 18: Darren Clarke of the Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 18: Darren Clarke of the Northern Ireland celebrates his birdie on the first green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Some say at the end of a rainbow, there's a pot of gold. In reality, it's Darren Clarke.

A scoreboard showing Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy +4 during day one of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 18, 2019. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website (TheOpen.com) to be included on website publishing.

It was announced in August that Northern Ireland's top three golfers would be honoured with the Freedom of the Borough from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council for their efforts in bringing the Open to Northern Ireland again.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A said: "The 148th Open at Royal Portrush made history as the largest sporting event ever to be held in Northern Ireland and generated a substantial economic benefit.

"The return of the Championship to Royal Portrush was eagerly anticipated and we enjoyed a hugely memorable week where we welcomed tens of thousands of spectators to an outstanding championship venue to witness Shane Lowry lifting the Claret Jug."

David Jackson, Chief Executive, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said he was proud of the role the council had played in the event's staging.

"These figures confirm its hugely significant impact on our economy," he said.

"Visitors to The Open were able to enjoy the unrivalled beauty of the Causeway Coast and the warm hospitality which our destination is renowned for.

"Research has shown that the positive effects of hosting The Open will be felt for many years and I have no doubt the Causeway Coast and Glens will continue to capitalise on its experience as a world class host."