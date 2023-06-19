Patience was key to securing my second LPGA Tour title, claims Cavan’s Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire of Ireland poses for a photo with her caddie Dermot Byrne

Leona Maguire has claimed her second LPGA Tour title with victory at the Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Cavan star Maguire, who began the day two shots off the lead held by Amy Yang, covered her last six holes in six under par with an eagle and four birdies to finish 21 under, two strokes clear of Ariya Jutanugarn.

Yang had matched Maguire’s eagle on the par-five 14th but then ran up a double bogey on the 16th to effectively end her chances.

A birdie on the 18th saw Yang complete a closing 69 to share third place on 18 under with Xiyu Lin.

Maguire had finished runner-up in the event for each of the last two years, losing out in a play-off in 2022 and finishing two shots behind Nelly Korda in 2021.

“I’ve been playing some really good golf leading into this week, and just tried to be patient,” Maguire said after claiming her second LPGA title.

“It was nice to go bogey-free on Sunday and my goal today was to get to 20-under. Nice to go one better than that.

“I felt like I played some really good golf last year. Missed out in a play-off here, second at CME. You have to play really good golf to win out here. It’s tough.

“It’s a really nice feeling to get this one, and especially heading into the majors we have coming up.”

Meanwhile, England’s Cara Gainer fell just short of a first Ladies European Tour title as she was beaten in a play-off by Kristyna Napoleaova of the Czech Republic on the final day of the Amundi German Masters.

Having shared the overnight lead, Gainer and Napoleaova were also tied at the top after 18 holes on Sunday, on 14 under par after shooting rounds of 71.

Napoleaova then secured victory with a birdie on the first play-off hole to break her own LET duck.

Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey, who had held the lead after the opening round, finished with a 74 on six-under.

Germany’s Sophie Hausmann was three shots back in a tie for third alongside India’s Diksha Dagar, while Gainer’s compatriot Alice Hewson was fifth on 10 under.