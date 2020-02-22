'Patience was rewarded': Rory McIlroy loses the lead but stays upbeat at WGC Mexico Championship

Rory McIlroy is in sixth place, three shots behind Bryson DeChambeau, at the midpoint of the WGC Mexico Championship

Rory McIlroy struggled on the greens as he failed to hold on to the lead at the WGC Mexico Championship, with Bryson DeChambeau storming to the top of the leaderboard after two rounds.

After a sparkling round of 65 on day one in Mexico City, McIlroy's putting brilliance on Thursday was not replicated as he was fighting with his game throughout the second round and hit the turn one over for his round.

Having kicked off his round with eight consecutive pars, McIlroy bogeyed the ninth but holed from 21 feet at the 12th to get the shot back.

He showed some of his best form with four birdies and a bogey on the back nine, with the shots he gained on the 16th and 17th holes leaving him just three off the lead heading into the weekend after signing for a two-under-par 69.

The world number one held a two-shot overnight lead but, with low scoring the order of the day, he struggled to find shine and did well to finish his round on a high.

"There's a long way to go," said McIlroy. "My putting wasn't quite there today, but I am in a decent position going into the weekend.

"I just stayed patient and tried to bide my time. I made a couple of nice putts coming in, and I guess my patience was rewarded a little bit."

DeChambeau could not stop smiling after his solid round of 68 that included a fine long-range putt on the seventh hole.

"It was a lot of fun," DeChambeau said after coming home in 29. "Making those putts the way I did, striking the ball the way I did, it's surely a joy out there.

"The confidence has got to be high. It is high and it's a lot of fun to see putts finally going in. Overall everything is going pretty well, firing on all cylinders."

The star of the day was South Africa's Erik Van Rooyen, who equalled the course record with a flawless 62 on his 30th birthday.

"The first thing I told my wife this morning: 'Man, I feel really old', " Van Rooyen stated.

"But I guess I'm still quite young and what a way to kick off the 30th and shoot nine-under. A little bit of a gift to myself.

"I've been working really hard on the game, as we all do, and things came together nicely today, so I'm happy."

World number four Justin Thomas and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama share fourth on nine under after rounds of 66 and 64 respectively.