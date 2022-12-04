Paul Kimmage meets Rory McIlroy – Part Two: Taking golf’s torch from Tiger, LIV, and why money is not the most important thing

Older and wiser, Rory McIlroy has emerged as a true leader and the man ready to take golf’s torch from Tiger Woods at a critical time in the game’s history

'There’s another factor that may explain it. You are now the chosen one of The Chosen One.' Picture by Getty

Twenty six years have passed since Gary Smith met Earl Woods to talk about his son. The sportswriter was curious about an extraordinary speech the father had given just days before at an awards dinner in Georgia. Now Earl was doubling down: “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity,” he said.