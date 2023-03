Paul Kimmage meets Rory McIlroy: Ryder Cup rock bottom, Open heartbreak and catching Covid with Tiger Woods

In the first of a two-part interview, Rory McIlroy opens up to Paul Kimmage about the last three years

'Everyone says you're the most talented golfer in the world. Why don't you start acting like it?' Picture by Matthew Harris

Paul Kimmage Sun 27 Nov 2022 at 12:00