Paul Kimmage meets Shane Lowry, Part Two: His relationship with Rory McIlroy, the Ryder Cup and living in America
Offaly star revels in his status among golf’s elite but he’s not losing sight of his career goals
Paul Kimmage
Confession: I like to watch. I have always liked to watch. It was watching Shane Lowry that made me want to interview him for the first time. That was six years ago, on a gloriously sunny Tuesday afternoon on the Dunes course at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in California.