Portrush golfer Graeme McDowell to release new Irish-American whiskey

Northern Ireland golfer Graeme McDowell is to release a new Irish-American whiskey alongside the Boann Distillery in Drogheda.

The Portrush native and former US Open Champion will release the new Grey Coast Irish Whiskey across the United States with Minnesota-based company Prestige Beverage Group.

McDowell said he has been involved in overseeing “every aspect” of the new brand and “doing numerous tastings” to ensure the whiskey is perfect.

The 80 proof whiskey is set to be sold in stores across the US, with the 42-year-old describing how he “couldn’t be happier” with the result of the drink.

“I’m passionate about Grey Coast because it represents my life’s story and in many ways is a testament to the Irish American dream,” he said.

“It’s a marker of history and accomplishment, a celebration of friends and family, a symbol of dreams turned reality, and a nod to a life well-lived.

“I’ve worked hard to ensure this whiskey reflects who I am – and I couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Mike Morgan from Prestige Beverage Group added: “We are looking forward to launching Grey Coast, Irish Whiskey that stands out from the genre.

“Combining tradition and technical know-how with the personal influence of Graeme McDowell, this group has created something that will undoubtedly connect with lovers of Irish whiskey and attract others to this rapidly growing category.”

McDowell recently played the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing the event tied on 33rd behind eventual winner Jon Rahm.