R&A confirm Irish Open will provide qualifying places for Open due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

This year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will provide qualifying places for The Open Championship, the R&A have announced.

The top three finishers who are not already qualified for The Open at Mount Juliet in July will earn invites to the Major, which will be played at Royal St George's from July 15-18.

The move comes due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic preventing some players attending final qualifiers.

Those players who have been forced to withdraw from the final qualifiers due to those restrictions will be afforded the extra opportunities to qualify through the Irish Open and two other tournaments.

The Challenge Tour's Kaskada Golf Challenge, which is being played at the same time as the Irish Open, and Le Vaudreuil Challenge (July 8-11) will offer one place each to the highest finishing non-exempt player.

Any player who competes in the final qualifying event but fails to qualify will not be eligible to qualify for The Open through the Irish Open or through either Challenge Tour event.

There will still be three places on offer for the top finishers at the Aberdeen Investments Scottish Open from July 8-11, with those who do not advance through final qualifying eligible.

"We know that there are a number of golfers who have entered Final Qualifying who are planning to travel separately to England and then onto Ireland, Czech Republic or France to play in the scheduled tour events shortly after," said the R&A's executive director of championships Johnnie Cole-Hamilton.

"Having considered the existing international travel measures carefully, including contact tracing protocols, we believe that there is a greater risk that, when travelling by plane, players may have to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a fellow passenger testing positive for Covid-19.

"With that in mind, we have agreed a solution with the European Tour that significantly reduces the possibility of our events being jeopardised in any way by the risks associated with international air travel and provides players with alternative opportunities to qualify for The Open through the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Kaskada Golf Challenge and Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge."