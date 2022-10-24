Reclaiming World No.1 spot means a lot, admits Rory McIlroy after CJ Cup success

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It had been two years and three months since Rory McIlroy was officially the best player in the world of golf, but on Sunday evening at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, he reset the clock to zero.

A successful defence of his CJ Cup title, triumphing by one shot over America’s Kurt Kitayama, not only saw the 33-year-old pick up his third title of an astounding calendar year, but reclaim the World No.1 ranking for the first time since July 2020 after another stunning performance in a year that has been full of them.

After winning the Canadian Open back in June, his crowning moment of the year was battling back from a triple bogey on his opening hole to lift the Tour Championship and become the first player in history to win three FedEx Cups. The only thing missing was a Major win, although he was still outstanding in all four of golf’s main prizes as he finished in the top 10 in all of them.

And this latest achievement is the culmination of not quite a Lazarus-like revival, but one that has seen him battle back from the doldrums of dropping as low as 16th in the world during the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons, as well as enduring an 18-month run without a win.

It feels like a lifetime, but in reality it was only just over 12 months ago that McIlroy showed raw emotion after the Ryder Cup when he felt like he let the European team down at Whistling Straits. Fast forward a year and he was showing a different type of emotion, holding back tears of joy at Congaree as the realisation of what he has achieved sunk in.

Rory McIlroy celebrates returning to World No.1 and CJ Cup glory with caddie Harry Diamond

“It means a lot,” beamed the newly christened World No.1.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I absolutely love the game of golf and when I go out there and play with joy... it definitely showed over the last 12 months.

“It feels awesome. I think it’s a big achievement and I’m really proud of myself right now.”

It was a final-round four-under 68 that saw McIlroy crown himself World No.1 again as, at 17 under par for the week, he held Kitayama and Korea’s KH Lee — who finished third at 15 under — at arm’s length to reclaim the CJ Cup he won last year.

But while that is prize enough, the real success was knocking Scottie Scheffler off top spot in the rankings.

McIlroy knew the equation coming into the week: a win and Scheffler finishing lower than second would have him back at World No.1. But in the end, Scheffler was a non-factor, finishing one under par and in a share of 45th, leaving the stage wide open for McIlroy to take full advantage.

The Northern Irishman led by one coming into the final round and he would never fall out of at least a share of the lead on day four, even if he did have some wobbles along the way.

After three birdies in his first six holes, a three-putt at the par-four eighth for bogey allowed playing partner Kitayama to draw level with him around the turn after a birdie at the ninth, his third of the front nine, but on the back nine McIlroy put his foot on the gas and nobody was going to touch him.

A birdie at the par-five 12th got him started before he took the tournament by the throat, birdieing 14, 15 and 16 to open up a three-shot lead as Kitayama could only manage one birdie on his back nine, with back-to-back bogeys to finish failing to spoil McIlroy’s crowning moment.

After the journey he has endured to get back to this point, he’ll enjoy this one, and deservedly so. There’s been little doubt over the last few months who the best player in the world is — now the official records reflect it too, and he did it in style.

McIlroy is No.1.