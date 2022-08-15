Record-breaker Maja Stark reflects on "major" success as LPGA dreams come true with World Invitational victory

Northern Ireland will likely always hold a special place in Maja Stark’s heart after she had a Sunday that will be hard to beat at Galgorm Castle.

Not only did the 22-year-old Swede win her third event of the season at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, she also achieved a lifelong dream of earning a full-time spot on the LPGA Tour by winning a Tour event with a stunning final round performance worthy of the accolade.

Stark started day four on the periphery of contending, two shots off leader Amanda Doherty, but found another level at Galgorm as she smashed the women’s course record with an utterly sensational 10-under 63 on her way to a dominant five-shot win over America’s Allisen Corpuz at 20-under-par, securing her immediate promotion to the premier ladies’ Tour.

“One of my goals at the start of the season was to win a Major. This isn’t a Major but it feels pretty major,” said a delighted Stark.

The former Oklahoma State star was seen as a dark horse heading into the final day, but such was her incredible performance, she left her rivals trailing helplessly in her wake.

Doherty had started the day one shot in the lead at 14-under, but so good was Stark that the American would have had to break the women’s course record herself if she was to hold off the Swede. As it was, the LPGA rookie fell away to finish eighth at 11-under after a 74.

Indeed, if anybody was to make a push then it was believed to be England’s Georgia Hall, the former Open champion starting the day one back and briefly moving into a share of the lead before eventually finishing third after a 70 left her 13-under, with Corpuz finishing with back-to-back birdies in a 68 to reach 15-under.

Read more Ewen Ferguson sets sights on top rookie honours after holding on for World Invitational joy at Galgorm

Instead the final round surge came from Stark and it became quickly apparent this was her day in the sun — literally.

She had already racked up six birdies before she even reached the back nine to pull ahead and, sensing she was on for a milestone day, she put her foot down emphatically with three more in succession at the 12th, 13th and 14th to effectively end the tournament then and there.

Her final birdie came at the par-four 17th and, although she found the water at the 18th on her way to a closing par, that didn’t even come close to wiping the mega-watt smile off her face as she clutched the trophy afterwards as the realisation sunk in that her life has now changed.

“I’ve dreamt about this for a long time,” she beamed.

“It’s been frustrating when you feel like you’re good enough to play at that level but you have to go through Q-School and if you have one bad week you have to wait another year. It’s really nice to skip that part and go ahead to the fun stuff.

“I’m just relieved. It hasn’t settled yet. Just super, super happy. Finally I can play on the LPGA and that’s where I want to be.

“I did not expect this at all. If you told me a year ago that I would have a win on the LPGA, I would not have believed it.”

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire admits she’s in need of a break over the next couple of weeks after a heavy workload as she managed to recover for a top-10 finish at Galgorm.

The Cavan woman ended her tournament with six birdies and one bogey in a five-under 68 to close out the week in 10th at 10-under-par, but after a run of three straight Majors prior to this event, she is ready for some time without the clubs.

“These last few weeks have been pretty busy so, yeah, two weeks off I think is needed,” conceded the 27-year-old.

“I think last week (at the AIG Women’s Open) took a lot out of me. I was probably a bit tired coming into this week and not ideal prep with the two courses and not a lot of rest.

“Stayed relatively patient. Let yesterday get away from me, got a bit frustrated yesterday, but overall it’s a solid week.”