Resurgent Rory can’t stop humbling defeat

McIlroy tears up after finally winning a point for Europe... but USA storm to easy win

Disappointed Rory McIlroy with his friend Shane Lowry last night on the 16th green at Whistling Straits as the USA blew Europe away to reclaim the Ryder Cup. Credit: Getty Images

A rejuvenated Rory McIlroy gave Europe the perfect start in their Ryder Cup mission impossible last night but his 3&2 singles victory over Xander Schauf­fele did little to stop the red tide washing over the scoreboard as USA won the famous trophy in emphatic style.

Steve Stricker’s men, who dominated the entire contest, reached the winning target of 14 and half points with ease following early wins for Patrick Cantley, Scottie Scheffler, Bryan DeChambeau and an all square for Collin Morikawa.

After being sent out in the opening match by European captain Pádraig Harrington, McIlroy led right from the start after carding a birdie three on the first until he closed out his contest with a birdie on the 16th.

The clearly emotional Holywood star struggled to put his emotions in words on the back of that 16th green after a difficult week, which saw him pointless before yesterday’s session.

“I love being a part of this team. I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them this week. I’m glad I put a point on the board for the team today,” said an emotional McIlroy, fighting back tears. “I just can’t wait to get another shot at this. It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope there are boys and girls watching this today who aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup. No matter what happens I am proud of every single player, I’m proud of the captain and vice-cap­tains.

“It’s been a tough week.”

After a run of five suc­cessive defeats, McIlroy started as if he meant business with his opening drive just short of the green at the 350-yard first.

Xander Schauffele also found the front fringe but, while McIlroy chipped to five feet and holed for birdie, his opponent missed from closer range and Europe were one up.

It set the tone for the day for McIl­roy, if not his team-mates who had little to cheer about.

He eventually closed out a three and two victory with a birdie at the 16th — the first time he had played the hole all week — but his point to make it 11-6 was in vain.

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were all subsequently beaten while Viktor Hovland’s impressive half couldn’t stop the USA winning the Ryder Cup.