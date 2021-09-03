Return of The Open to Portrush in 2025 to be confirmed

The return of The Open Championship to Portrush in 2025 will be confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources told this newspaper that the news that the tournament – one of the biggest events in golf – was returning here for the second time in six years was imminent.

DUP MP Ian Paisley also said he was aware an announcement around the 2025 Open would be made.

Although the North Antrim MP says he doesn’t know the details of what will be said, he told the Belfast Telegraph that he is “already on record as saying (The Open’s return) is one of the worst kept secrets, but there will be an announcement on Wednesday.

"I would be delighted to see The Open returning to Northern Ireland,” he added.

"I’m looking forward to that, because I think Portrush is very deserving of it.

"Importantly, Northern Ireland benefits considerably. It’s a superb opportunity for the economy and anything that's done to encourage it or to make it happen, I would welcome that.

“I’m like everyone else, waiting with bated breath to see what’s announced by the R&A.”

Royal Portrush gained widespread praise when it hosted the Major in 2019, which was won by Offaly man, Shane Lowry.

The four-day event was a sell-out, bringing 237,500 fans from around the world to the Dunluce Links.

The competition generated roughly £100m in revenue for the Northern Ireland economy.

This financial success on Northern Ireland’s north coast is thought to be a main catalyst for why golf’s governing body, the R&A, want to bring it back to the region so quickly.

It is also believed that the R&A were always keen to host two Opens in Northern Ireland within a decade of each other, however this would still be still quick by the governing body's standards for the event.

Venues for the tournament are already assigned up to 2024 - Royal St George's hosted this year.

St Andrew's will hold the contest in 2022, Royal Liverpool the year after and Royal Troon in 2024.

Hosting in 2025 would mean Portrush would be inserted back in the rotation as quickly as possible and would also help the R&A break runs of successive tournaments in either England or Scotland.

Should Portrush be confirmed as the 2025 host, it would mean that the Co Antrim links would have been the venue for the event twice since three other courses on the rotation last staged the tournament.

Turnberry in Scotland has not hosted the event since 2009 and is not currently under consideration due to it being owned by former US president Donald Trump, while Royal Lytham & St Anne’s and Muirfield haven’t hosted an Open since 2012 and 2013 respectively despite being on the rotation.