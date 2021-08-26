Rory McIlroy admits he threw three-wood ‘into the trees’ as jaded star bids to reignite FedEx Cup bid

Golf

Jaded Rory McIlroy hopes he can regain his driving mojo in the BMW Championship and keep his FedEx Cup challenge on track.

The Holywood star spent hours on the range at Cave Valley Golf Club on Tuesday after suggesting he threw his three-wood onto the New Jersey Turnpike on his final hole in the Northern Trust on Monday.

“I mightn’t have reached the road, but I threw it into the trees off the ninth tee at Liberty National, so if someone wants to go get a three-wood, there’s one in there somewhere,” he said, explaining why he’s spent hours practising with new woods.

“The driver, I just felt was spinning a little too much last week, so I just needed to get into something that wasn’t spinning as much so going through a bunch of different heads and shafts as you saw yesterday, and feel like I landed on a good driver and got a pretty good 3-wood.”

The Holywood man enters this week’s event sitting 28th in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top-30 progressing to next week’s season-ending TOUR Championship, meaning he needs a good result to ensure he will be heading to East Lake on Monday.

Such are his high standards, finishing outside the top-20 in five of his last nine events represents a significant dip in form for McIlroy, and he has slipped outside the top-15 in the world rankings for the first time since November 2009 to 16th.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, and the fact the Olympics and Ryder Cup are being held in the same year, McIlroy has played in more events this season than he usually would, and he believes fatigue has factored into his slide down the rankings.

“It’s a lot of golf. It’s hard to feel fresh at this time in the season. It all just sort of catches up with you,” conceded McIlroy.

“Since we came back after the sort of Covid halt, when we came back in Colonial last year, I think this is my 33rd event since then. Next week will be 34 and then the Ryder Cup (will be) 35.

“So all that in a space of 15 months, it’s a lot of golf. It’s probably too much for me. I’ve played more than I probably should have and feel like it’s just sort of all caught up with me.

“I’ll be taking the two weeks off after the TOUR Championship, and they are going to be well needed, and I’ll go (into the Ryder Cup) nice and refreshed and ready to give it my all.”

That doesn’t mean there aren’t frustrations with the game. McIlroy was honest enough to admit that, in a state of anger, he left a 3-wood behind at Liberty National last week after launching it into the trees off the ninth tee, while he’s been working with a new driver this week, too.

It doesn’t bode well in a week where he needs a good finish just to keep his FedEx Cup hopes alive, but the four-time Major champion insists he thinks he can pull off the performance he needs to book his place at East Lake next week, even though he hasn’t seen Caves Valley before.

“The game feels okay. Energy levels are somewhat sort of trying to dig deep at this point, but I’ll try and keep going and try and put in a good finish to make sure I’m in Atlanta,” added McIlroy.

“For the most part I seem to do well on golf courses that I haven’t seen before, and especially at a golf course like this. It’s big, it’s right in front of you.

“I certainly don’t think guys are going to struggle because we haven’t seen this golf course.”

McIlroy also took the time to congratulate Cavan’s Leona Maguire on her first call-up to the European team for next week’s Solheim Cup in Toledo.

“I think it’s wonderful. She sort of went through all the ranks, Curtis Cup and now into the Solheim Cup, and she’s been putting some really good scores together, obviously shooting that great round the last day at the Evian,” praised the five-time Ryder Cup veteran.

“She’s been playing well. I think her selection is well deserved and it’s another stepping stone in the right direction for her. It’s a great achievement, and I think she’s just getting started.”