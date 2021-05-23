Rory McIlroy admits par five performance has cost him PGA Championship challenge as Phil Mickelson chases history

A highly-vaunted return to the good times for Rory McIlroy, looked somewhat premature after a dispiriting 74 in the third round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island yesterday. It left him five over par and effectively out of contention at a venue he dominated in 2012.

In gentle breezes a lot more favourable than on the first two days, Ireland’s other challengers, Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington, also lacked sparkle. While almost matching stroke for stroke in successive pairings, their grind was especially disappointing, given the apparent vulnerability of a stunning layout.

Even without his best putting touch, Jordan Spieth carded a 68, as did Billy Horshel. And there were 69s from Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

McIlroy was joined by putting coach Brad Faxon on the practice ground before attempting to make an early impact from three-over for the Championship. Instead, a prudent three-wood off the tee at the first was blocked into water.

After a penalty drop, he went on to make a bogey five. And another five went on the card at the comfortably reachable long second, where he was through the green in two. Even at that early stage, his lack of success with the blade was a cause for concern.

In common with a lot of other frustrated challengers, you could imagine McIlroy subscribing to the beloved words of Johnny Miller, who observed: “The trouble with this game is that they say the good breaks and the bad breaks even up. What they don’t tell you is that they don’t even up right away.”

McIlroy’s game simply didn’t appear up to chasing the leaders in a testing environment. And this has been his experience in a long succession of Majors since his last PGA triumph at Valhalla in 2014.

In fact an opening 75 last Thursday meant he was cumulatively 35 over par for the first round in Majors since that success.

“I haven’t played the par-fives well this week,” said McIlroy who was level-par for the four of them yesterday. “That’s been the big thing. If I’d have played those better, I’d have been right up there, but making five bogeys on the par-fives (in the first two rounds) is not going to get it done.”

Certainly that’s the case when one considers Brooks Koepka eagled two of them in a 71 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson looked to be relishing every moment of a tilt at history. Set to celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16, the Californian is attempting to become the oldest-ever winner of a Major title.

As it happens, the distinction has belonged to Julius Boros for more than half a century. As a 48-year-old back in 1968, Boros captured the PGA at Pecan Valley CC in San Antonio, where he beat Arnold Palmer and Bob Charles by a shot.

Nine years later, the American was involved in a controversy with Christy O’Connor Snr, when they met in the 36-hole final of the World Senior Championship in Portsmouth, Virginia. Boros, who was the older competitor by five years, wanted to use a buggy because of a bad back, but O’Connor would have none of it.

“The regulations specifically stated that golf carts could not be used and I made it clear to Boros that we would walk and play the game as it was meant to be played,” said O’Connor. In the event, Himself went on to win the final by 6 and 5.

The closest any player has come to surpassing the milestone set by Boros was in 2009 when, less than two months from his 60th birthday, Tom Watson was beaten in a play-off by Stewart Cink in The Open at Turnberry.

The very special challenge of the Ocean Course seems to have given Mickelson a new lease on his golfing life. It has fired his imagination like no other test in recent years, which has given promise of a wonderful climax on the Atlantic coast of South Carolina.