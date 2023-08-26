Rory McIlroy an Irish Open worry as back injury fails to improve at East Lake

Rory McIlroy’s back injury did not improve significantly but the Holywood star still chiseled out a three-under 67 to keep his hopes of a fourth FedExCup win on life support at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

In a worry for organisers of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club in two weeks, the World No.2 played for the second day running with his back taped and relied on his putter to keep him in touch with the leaders at East Lake.

After rolling in an 18-footer for birdie at the fifth, he got up and down from sand for another at the par-five sixth and bounced back from a bogey at the 12th by brushing in a 14 footer at the next and an eight footer at the last.

He was seventh on 10-under and two shots behind clubhouse leaders Xander Schauffele (64) and Jon Rahm (65) with the leading players yet to finish.

On the DP World Tour, Shane Lowry might need a Ryder Cup wild card but skipper Luke Donald appears to have little doubt about the passionate Offaly man’s credentials.

Lowry shot a one-under 71 to miss the four-under cut by two shots in the weather-delayed D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague.

It means he cannot now qualify automatically via the European Points list, but leaving him out of the team for Rome would be a major shock and Donald made it clear last week he had no worries about the form of the World No.36.

“Shane brings a lot to the team room,” Donald told the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast. “I think he’s a great energy, he absolutely loved the experience of Whistling Straits despite the result, which I think shows a lot.”

Donald added: “I wouldn’t have any worries about where he is with this game and I think he’s in a good spot.”

Sweden’s Alexander Bjork boosted his chances of displacing Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and taking the third automatic spot in the European Points list when he fired a six-under 66 to lead by a shot on 13-under-par from Dane Nicolai Hojgaard.

Kinsale’s John Murphy was tied 25th on six-under after a 68, while Pádraig Harrington also had five birdies in a 68 that left him tied 36th on five-under with MacIntyre, who made a quadruple bogey seven at the 16th in a 73.

At the Dormy Open in Sweden, Conor O’Rourke shot 70 and Conor Purcell a two-under 65 to share 26th on two-under, five shots behind Spain’s Ivan Cantero at Askersunds Golfklubb.