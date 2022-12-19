Rory McIlroy and Beth Coulter round off fine years by winning at Irish Golf Writers’ end-of-season awards

Rory McIlroy and Beth Coulter have rounded off outstanding individual years by being recognised in the Irish Golf Writers’ Association end-of-season awards.

World No.1 McIlroy was named Professional of the Year, while Coulter was rewarded by taking home Women’s Amateur of the Year.

There were also awards for Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley, who claimed the Men’s Amateur of the Year award, while Skerries professional Jimmy Kinsella was honoured with the Distinguished Services to Golf award.

This is the sixth time McIlroy has been named the IGWA’s Professional of the Year – having also won in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016 – matching Pádraig Harrington for the most number of wins after a stunning calendar year.

Not only did the 33-year-old return to the top of the world rankings, he also won three times in 2022 and became only the second player to win both the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai in the same year.

McIlroy also recorded top-10 finishes in all four Majors in the same year for the first time in his career, including a couple of near misses at The Masters and The Open as he looks to end his Major drought that stretches back to 2014.

Another Holywood man, Tom McKibbin, was also in the running for the award after securing his DP World Tour card this season, as was Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire who picked up her second LPGA Tour win.

Meanwhile, Coulter claimed the Women’s Amateur title after a sensational year that saw her become the first player ever to hold both the Irish Women’s Close and Irish Girls’ Close titles at the same time.

The 18-year-old, who has since moved to the United States to represent Arizona State, also won the Royal Portrush and Hermitage Scratch Cups, as well as the Ulster Women’s Championship.

Coulter held off stiff competition to win the award, including Knock’s Katie Poots, who won the Women’s Order of Merit, and Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson, who became the first Irish woman to reach the semi-finals of the US Women’s Amateur Open.

There was disappointment for Malone’s Matthew McClean, who missed out on the Men’s Amateur prize as he was pipped in a narrow race by North and South of Ireland champion Foley.

The Dubliner became the first player since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win both championships in the same year, triumphing at Royal Portrush to lift the North title, while he also reached the finals of the Irish Amateur Close and US Mid-Amateur, the latter of which he lost to McClean.

And in the final award, Kinsella was recognised for years of dedicated services at Skerries, where he has been the head professional since 1976 having succeeded his father Bill.

The Leinster man was the first Irishman to win on the European Tour back in 1972 at the Madrid Open at Club de Campo, and he would go on to represent Ireland in the World Cup four times while also winning the Irish Professional Championship twice, as well as the Irish Dunlop Tournament and Carroll’s No.1 Tournament twice.

“It’s been another stellar year for Irish golf – both in the professional and amateur game and we are blessed to have so many great players on the island,” said IGWA chairman Stephen Watson.

"Rory McIlroy’s magnificent season deservedly earns him the professional player of the year and I have no doubt the World No.1 will soon add a fifth major to his glittering CV.

“Congratulations to all of our winners and let’s hope for continued success in 2023.”