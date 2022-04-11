Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry earn large share of record purse at Augusta

Rory McIlroy narrowly failed to secure the green jacket at Augusta but did earn a significant share of the record prizemoney. Photo: AP

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry may have missed out on the coveted green jacket at the 2022 Masters but there was still a significant cash prize available to the Irish pair at Augusta National.

There were 52 golfers who made it through the weekend, with Scottie Scheffler making history by claiming the first major title of his career.

Scheffler finished 10 under to take the title, edging second-place finisher McIlroy by three strokes. McIlroy scored the round of the tournament with an eight-under 64, matching the lowest final-round score in Masters history. While he did fall short of the career grand slam, McIlroy nevertheless captured a lot of cash.

The 2022 Masters purse was set at a record $15 million, paying out a total of $3.5 million more than it has in any prior edition of the tournament. Scheffler will bring home 18% of that sum, $2.7 million – the same total purse that was paid out to the entire Masters field when Tiger Woods won his first green jacket in 1997.

While McIlroy did not receive the coveted green jacket, he will claim $1.62 million. That's more than the winner's share at nearly every professional golf tournament around the globe in any given year.

In fact, 2022 is also the first Masters in which the third-place finisher was set to receive a seven-figure payday. That's more than the entire field brought home when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters.

Shane Lowry put in a storming finish to end up level with Cameron Smith in a tie for third. The pair each earned $870,000 paydays.

Waterford man Seamus Power, making his Masters debut, finished a creditable joint 24th, earning $115,500 for his trouble.