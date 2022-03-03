Rory McIlroy asks for ‘forgiveness’ for Phil Mickelson after infamous Saudi Golf League comments: ‘We all make mistakes’

Rough patch: Phil Mickelson (left) came in for scathing criticism from Rory McIlroy who has now offered an olive branch. Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy believes Phil Mickelson should be allowed to ask for forgiveness — just 10 days after slamming his comments on the Saudi-backed Super Golf League as “egotistical” and “ignorant”.

The world No 5 tees it up in the Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking his second win at Bay Hill. He’s already $3.5m richer this week after the PGA Tour confirmed he finished third in the Player Impact Programme (PIP), which was won by Tiger Woods and not Mickelson, as the left-hander prematurely claimed.

Asked about Mickelson being dropped by sponsors for admitting he used the Saudis, who he described as “scary motherf**kers”, to leverage the Tour, the Holywood star said the comments were “unfortunate” but called for clemency for the six-time Major winner.

“Phil has been a wonderful ambassador for the game; still is a wonderful ambassador for the game,” McIlroy said, “and it’s unfortunate that a few comments he thought he was making in confidence or off the record got out.

“Look, Phil will be back. I think the players want to see him back. He’s done such a wonderful job for the game of golf, and he’s represented the game very, very well for the entirety of his career. Look, we all make mistakes.

“We all say things we want to take back. No one is different in that regard. But we should be allowed to make mistakes, and we should be allowed to ask for forgiveness and for people to forgive us and move on.”

As for the PIP programme, which handed out $40m to the top 10 most influential players, the PGA Tour itself revealed the final result with Woods’ appearance in the unofficial parent-child PNC Championship pushing him ahead of Mickelson.

“I think it went the way most of us expected it to go,” third-ranked McIlroy said of the list which was completed by Jordan Spieth ($3.5m), Bryson DeChambeau ($3.5m), Justin Thomas ($3.5m), Dustin Johnson ($3m), Brooks Koepka ($3m), Jon Rahm ($3m) and Bubba Watson ($3m).

McIlroy, however, has been taken aback by changes made to Bay Hill which could threaten his superb record in the event.

The Ulsterman has finished no worse than 27th in his seven appearances at the prestigious event, a sequence which includes his victory in 2018 and four other top-10 finishes in the last five years.

However, the four-time major winner was surprised to find thick rough around the greens when he arrived at the venue on the outskirts of Orlando, where DeChambeau will be unable to defend his title due to injury.

“It’s one of these courses that I don’t feel like I have to do anything special to compete,” McIlroy said.

“I can play within myself, you take care of the par fives here, you play conservatively the rest of the way especially how the course has been set up the past few years

“You play for your pars and then you try to pick off birdies on the par fives and some of the easier holes and if you just keep doing that day after day you are going to find yourself around the top of the leaderboard.

“It’s been a course that’s fit my eye from the first time I played here, and just one of those courses that I enjoy coming back to and feel like I can contend at.

“(But) it’s a different course set-up this year. It’s a departure from what they’ve done the last few years. The rough is thick off the fairways, but then what they’ve done is they’ve taken out a lot of these run-off areas off the greens where historically you’d miss a green and run off and you’d still have to chip off short grass, for example, and now that’s all been filled in with rough.”

McIlroy is joined in Orlando by Graeme McDowell, Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power, while Jonathan Caldwell, Paul Dunne, Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin play the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open and Tom McKibbin, Robin Dawson, John Murphy and Richard O’Donovan play the Challenge Tour’s Mangaung Open .

Meanwhile, Dromoland Castle has been confirmed as the venue for the return, after a 10-year absence, of the €400,000 Women’s Irish Open to the Ladies European Tour from September 22-25.